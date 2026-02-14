ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Garden Of God: How A Davanagere Farmer Turned His Land Into A Spiritual Landmark

The location, now a temple, was previously known as Maheshwara's Tota (Maheshwara's Garden), which once held a fair for Maheshwar. While the fair faded over time due to the rise of surrounding fields and land usage, the area remained known by its original name and is situated in the field owned by Sannamallappa.

Consequently, Sannamallappa installed 20 Linga Peethas (pedestals). Each of these 20 peethas holds five thousand small, carved lingas, totalling one lakh carved lingas. To complete the "one lakh and one" count, he installed a single small linga in front of the others. This site has now developed into a bustling Shiva temple attracting many devotees.

Initially, Sannamallappa built a Shiva temple based on a dream vision. After seeing another vision of numerous Lingas in that temple, he consulted a Swamiji, who advised him to install Lingas there.

Davanagere (Karnataka): While many spend lakhs building personal dream houses, Sannamallappa, a resident of Shaygale village in Davangere taluk, has dedicated his resources to a spiritual mission. Following a darshana (dream) of Shiva Lingas, he installed one lakh and one Shiva Lingas, which he worships daily with abhishekam .

Sannamallappa performing abhishekam to a Shiva Linga (ETV Bharat)

Sannamallappa narrates, “People now come here for Shivaratri. Even if there is no road, they come here and have darshan. People from the surrounding villages visit this place. There will be meditation during Shivaratri. We worship the lingas every day, we have never missed worship. We worship for two hours. It is very good for us. It is also good for the believers,'' he said.

The one lakh small lingas were specifically carved in Barava Aladaghatta, located between Kurnool and Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, before being installed in the Karnataka temple.

''There are one lakh one lingas. We were facing difficulties, so we installed the lingas after asking the Swamijis and Gurus, and it felt good for us. Lingas used to appear in my dreams. That is why I installed the lingas. A Swamiji lived here. And when that Swamiji went to Haridwar, he did not return here again'' He said.

Sannamallappa's son Gowda said, “Everyone builds houses for their children; our father built a temple and installed Shiva lingas. This was our father's wish; the Shiva lingas used to appear in his dreams, and he would not sleep at night. When we talked to Swamijis, they said that the Shiva lingas should be installed here. The Swamiji said that there was originally a temple of Lord Shiva at that place. That is why we built a temple of Lord Shiva at that place.”

In the grand scheme of things, the only problem was that there was no road for the devotees to reach this religious site located in Maheshwar's garden in Shyagale village. There are lands, fields, and plantations around this site. The environment here beckons the devotees. Most devotees come here during Shivaratri. There will be meditation and worship that night. It has been three years since it was built. Sannamallappa has gone through a lot of hardship to build it.