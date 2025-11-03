The Festival Of Light And Faith: The Spiritual Grandeur Of The Ganga Aarti In Varanasi In Deep Deepawali
The 84 crescent-shaped ‘ghats’ of Varanasi are adorned with earthen lamps, creating a celestial beauty of Mother Ganga
Published : November 3, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST
Varanasi: Every year, the festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima in Varanasi. This year, Dev Deepawali will be observed on November 5. According to the 'Puranic' or mythological beliefs, the Gods descend to Varanasi on the day of Dev Deepawali.
The solemn occasion is observed through offering of pujas and worship, and Varanasi's world-famous 'ghats' on The Ganges are illuminated and decorated in truly breathtaking fashions. Countless earthen lamps (diyas) illuminate the ghats, creating an unmatched celestial beauty.
Dev Deepawali is a Hindu festival celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the day of Kartik Purnima (the full moon of the Kartik month). The 84 crescent-shaped ghats of Varanasi are adorned with lamps on Dev Deepawali, and Mother Ganga looks beautiful. A special Ganga Aarti is also organised in Varanasi on this day, attracting millions of tourists from India and abroad.
The Ganga Aarti is a profound and spectacular Hindu spiritual ceremony performed at dusk on the banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi ghats. It is an expression of reverence and gratitude towards the river - Goddess Ganga - a divine mother, purifier and one that helps achieve salvation.
During Dev Deepawali, hotels in Varanasi are almost fully booked, and the rent for boats along the Ganges increases tenfold. The Varanasi temple priests say that it is important to understand the significance of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi.
It is also a day when Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura, which greatly pleased the Gods. And they celebrated by lighting lamps in Varanasi. Since then, the tradition of Dev Deepawali has continued. While lamps are lit in the houses of Varanasi during Diwali, on Dev Deepawali, lamps are lit on the ghats of the Ganges, and Diwali is celebrated with Lord Shiva.
A laser show is also organised in Varanasi on this day, which depicts the importance of Mother Ganga and Lord Shiva, and a firecracker show is also organised across the Ganges, featuring green fireworks.
Taking a boat ride in Varanasi during Dev Deepawali is one of the most expensive propositions. However, if one wants to take a boat ride on the Ganges during the day, shared boats are available at the ghats, charging fares per person.
Normally, people take a dip in the Ganges in the morning and then visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. From there, one can visit the Annapurna Temple and the Kal Bhairav Temple, which are located nearby. During this time, it is better to avoid middlemen and auto rickshaws.
On Dev Deepawali, the ghats on the Ganges turn into the most popular locations for photographers who descend on the spots in great numbers. Dashashwamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat, and Panchganga Ghat are the most popular photography sites.
