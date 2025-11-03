ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Festival Of Light And Faith: The Spiritual Grandeur Of The Ganga Aarti In Varanasi In Deep Deepawali

Varanasi: Every year, the festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima in Varanasi. This year, Dev Deepawali will be observed on November 5. According to the 'Puranic' or mythological beliefs, the Gods descend to Varanasi on the day of Dev Deepawali.

The solemn occasion is observed through offering of pujas and worship, and Varanasi's world-famous 'ghats' on The Ganges are illuminated and decorated in truly breathtaking fashions. Countless earthen lamps (diyas) illuminate the ghats, creating an unmatched celestial beauty.

Dev Deepawali is a Hindu festival celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the day of Kartik Purnima (the full moon of the Kartik month). The 84 crescent-shaped ghats of Varanasi are adorned with lamps on Dev Deepawali, and Mother Ganga looks beautiful. A special Ganga Aarti is also organised in Varanasi on this day, attracting millions of tourists from India and abroad.

The Ganga Aarti is a profound and spectacular Hindu spiritual ceremony performed at dusk on the banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi ghats. It is an expression of reverence and gratitude towards the river - Goddess Ganga - a divine mother, purifier and one that helps achieve salvation.

During Dev Deepawali, hotels in Varanasi are almost fully booked, and the rent for boats along the Ganges increases tenfold. The Varanasi temple priests say that it is important to understand the significance of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi.