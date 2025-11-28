The Eternal Lovers Of Machilipatnam: A 17th-Century Tale Of Love, Regret And A Shared Grave
Their love was brief, their separation tragic, but their reunion, carved into one grave, has survived 350 years of silence and generations of admirers.
Machilipatnam: There are love stories that live in memory while there are a few that linger in folklore. But rare are those who sleep quietly under the earth, holding hands even centuries after the world has forgotten their names. In the Dutch cemetery of Machavaram, among the fading stones rests one such story - of Johannes Krujjeff and Katharina VandenBrian, madly in love with each other in life and after too.
Their tale is not carved in marble. It lives through two lonely portraits on a single grave. In the 17th century, when Dutch ships anchored at Machilipatnam, the town was vibrant with good commerce and swung to the unfamiliar rhythms of Europe meeting India. Among the many who came here to do business was Johannes, a young clerk with shy eyes and a promise to do something worthwhile.
Far from home, here he found love - in Katharina, the daughter of a Dutch merchant. Meeting her made even the harsh trade winds and a foreign coast feel like home for Johannes. Their affection blossomed into love. The two believed destiny had carried them across oceans only to find each other.
But the world was not kind to them. Malice made way into Johannes’ heart after he heard rumours about Katharina’s character. That single cruel doubt cracked their love story. He distanced himself from her hoping truth would rise to the surface, some day.
Katharina, however, knew she had nothing to hide. Hurt and unable to bear the sudden emptiness, she fell ill. It was evident that the heartbreak affected her badly. In October of 1678, she breathed her last.
By the time Johannes learned the truth about Katharina - that she was as pure as nature, she was gone.
Something inside Johannes crumbled and regret consumed him to such an extent that he stopped eating, talking to anyone and seemed to be living mechanically.
Three months later, when he knew he would not survive, he made one last request, “Bury me next to her. Let my mistake separate us in life, but not in death.” And so it was done.
Johannes was laid beside Katharina and their graves were joined into one. While the other Dutch tombs stand with their dates and names worn out but visible, this grave holds only two portraits, like two unfinished sentences trying to complete each other.
Today, though the Archaeological Department preserves the Dutch cemetery, for generations, their eternal love remains alive. Visitors pause at their resting place and offer prayers to keep the souls together.
Machilipatnam has changed countless times since the 1600s. But under the shade of old stone, Johannes and Katharina remain - through a grave where love returned to make amends.
