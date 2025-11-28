ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Eternal Lovers Of Machilipatnam: A 17th-Century Tale Of Love, Regret And A Shared Grave

When death could not do them apart: The grave where Johannes Krujjeff and Katharina VandenBrian lie ( ETV Bharat )

Machilipatnam: There are love stories that live in memory while there are a few that linger in folklore. But rare are those who sleep quietly under the earth, holding hands even centuries after the world has forgotten their names. In the Dutch cemetery of Machavaram, among the fading stones rests one such story - of Johannes Krujjeff and Katharina VandenBrian, madly in love with each other in life and after too.

Their tale is not carved in marble. It lives through two lonely portraits on a single grave. In the 17th century, when Dutch ships anchored at Machilipatnam, the town was vibrant with good commerce and swung to the unfamiliar rhythms of Europe meeting India. Among the many who came here to do business was Johannes, a young clerk with shy eyes and a promise to do something worthwhile.

Far from home, here he found love - in Katharina, the daughter of a Dutch merchant. Meeting her made even the harsh trade winds and a foreign coast feel like home for Johannes. Their affection blossomed into love. The two believed destiny had carried them across oceans only to find each other.

But the world was not kind to them. Malice made way into Johannes’ heart after he heard rumours about Katharina’s character. That single cruel doubt cracked their love story. He distanced himself from her hoping truth would rise to the surface, some day.

Katharina, however, knew she had nothing to hide. Hurt and unable to bear the sudden emptiness, she fell ill. It was evident that the heartbreak affected her badly. In October of 1678, she breathed her last.

By the time Johannes learned the truth about Katharina - that she was as pure as nature, she was gone.