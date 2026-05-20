Once The Apple Of JP’s Eye, Manfar Village Of Gaya Is Now In Despair
The village had once experienced prosperity while emerging as a showcase of the Gramdaan movement, but things changed for the worst ever since JP left.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Gaya: A village in Bihar that was once the apple of Jayaprakash Narayan’s (fondly known as JP) eye is presently in despair. Manfar village had once experienced prosperity while emerging as a showcase of the Gramdaan movement, a voluntary land reform movement initiated in the 1950s by Gandhian leader Acharya Vinoba Bhave. But things changed for the worse since JP's demise. At present, locals barely survive by eating corn grits, which is otherwise a staple for the cattle.
A resident of Manfar village, Bhuvaneshwar Singh Bhokta explained, "The villagers eat corn grits like rice. Their livelihood depends on the wood they bring from the forest to sell.” Parvati Devi expressed her pain saying, “To make the grits edible, corn is first soaked in water and grounded. It is then pounded into a rice-like consistency and then consumed. While corn grits are most fed to cattle, we consume it out of necessity."
Explaining the poor condition of the village residents, Bhuveneshwar explained that they do not have proper food or shelter. Both the men and women of the family work to earn money. Yet we can't manage the household expenses. We have no choice but to eat corn grits. We've never even dreamt of rice or wheat flour,” he said.
Parvati said that while her family gets 12 kg of ration under the public distribution system for three members registered on the ration card, it is insufficient to feed eight people. “How can we survive on 12 kg of grain? We don't earn enough to buy rice and flour to run the household. The family has no choice but to eat corn grits for half the month,” she disclosed.
The village has around 200 households, and a population of around 2,000. The Bhokta community, once forest-dwellers, engages in modest farming. In case of crop failure, they work as labourers. Selling wood is another option. Bhoktas are tribals who live on the margins of mainstream society.
"The village tasted prosperity when JP came here. But there is nothing left here now. There is no employment, farming, rice and wheat to eat. JP's dream village is crying tears of misery today,” said another resident, Kameshwar Singh Bhokta.
Manfar village is located approximately 60 km from the district headquarters, Gaya. This village under Barachatti block gained prominence when Acharya Vinoba Bhave initiated Gramdaan in India, and entrusted the responsibility of Manfar to Jayaprakash Narayan, who performed the country's second and Bihar's first Gramdaan here in around 1962.
At that time, prosperity seemed to permeate the forest-dwelling Bhoktas. Numerous schemes were launched for the development of Manfar. As a part of the Gramdaan movement, everyone in the village was given a pair of oxen for farming. An irrigation system was put in place and land holdings consolidated. JP personally volunteered to build several check dams, and fulfilled the dream of water in every field. Several wells were dug and a school built by persuading then Chief Minister Krishna Ballabh Sahay.
But this prosperity was short-lived as the village was orphaned once JP left.
JP stayed in Manfar village for several months from 1963 to 1965. He also visited it for several months before launching his 1974 movement. The people here retain the stone chair, akin to a throne, on which JP used to sit.
The banyan tree under which the chair was placed during meetings, still stands. The school started on his initiative is also functional, as is the well that was dug through voluntary labour. It is said that when JP laboured voluntarily to dig the well, many prominent figures from across the country joined him.
When JP’s Sampoorna Kranti movement of 1974 was at its peak, 25 people from Manfar participated in it. They were arrested at Gandhi Maidan in Patna and sent to jail. Many of them are still alive. The village veterans still have tales to tell of the Bhoodan and Sampoorna Kranti movements.
“JP’s dream was that this village should be prosperous, educated and self-reliant. But as soon as he left, the fate of this village turned against it,” recalled Harendra Singh Bhokta, the first person to get enrolled in the school launched by JP. Today, many residents migrate to places like Delhi, Maharashtra and Surat in search of work.
Harendra disclosed, “The state of education here is such that only 2-3 students have passed matriculation since independence. While this village was supposed to be developing all around, it is now in a state of despair. The government and administration need to step in to provide development alternatives.” He feels that the village needs to be adopted as it lacks even the basic amenities like roads and employment options.
When ETV Bharat approached BDO Abhishek Kumar Ashish on this matter, he said that the administration will act if a case was submitted in writing. "We will seriously examine how many people in Manfar village are facing problems related to ration cards, pensions, housing and how many households are forced to eat corn grits. A special team will be sent to the village, and steps will be taken after understanding the situation in the entire village," he added.