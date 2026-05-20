ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once The Apple Of JP’s Eye, Manfar Village Of Gaya Is Now In Despair

Gaya: A village in Bihar that was once the apple of Jayaprakash Narayan’s (fondly known as JP) eye is presently in despair. Manfar village had once experienced prosperity while emerging as a showcase of the Gramdaan movement, a voluntary land reform movement initiated in the 1950s by Gandhian leader Acharya Vinoba Bhave. But things changed for the worse since JP's demise. At present, locals barely survive by eating corn grits, which is otherwise a staple for the cattle.

A resident of Manfar village, Bhuvaneshwar Singh Bhokta explained, "The villagers eat corn grits like rice. Their livelihood depends on the wood they bring from the forest to sell.” Parvati Devi expressed her pain saying, “To make the grits edible, corn is first soaked in water and grounded. It is then pounded into a rice-like consistency and then consumed. While corn grits are most fed to cattle, we consume it out of necessity."

Explaining the poor condition of the village residents, Bhuveneshwar explained that they do not have proper food or shelter. Both the men and women of the family work to earn money. Yet we can't manage the household expenses. We have no choice but to eat corn grits. We've never even dreamt of rice or wheat flour,” he said.

Parvati said that while her family gets 12 kg of ration under the public distribution system for three members registered on the ration card, it is insufficient to feed eight people. “How can we survive on 12 kg of grain? We don't earn enough to buy rice and flour to run the household. The family has no choice but to eat corn grits for half the month,” she disclosed.

The village has around 200 households, and a population of around 2,000. The Bhokta community, once forest-dwellers, engages in modest farming. In case of crop failure, they work as labourers. Selling wood is another option. Bhoktas are tribals who live on the margins of mainstream society.

"The village tasted prosperity when JP came here. But there is nothing left here now. There is no employment, farming, rice and wheat to eat. JP's dream village is crying tears of misery today,” said another resident, Kameshwar Singh Bhokta.

Manfar village is located approximately 60 km from the district headquarters, Gaya. This village under Barachatti block gained prominence when Acharya Vinoba Bhave initiated Gramdaan in India, and entrusted the responsibility of Manfar to Jayaprakash Narayan, who performed the country's second and Bihar's first Gramdaan here in around 1962.

At that time, prosperity seemed to permeate the forest-dwelling Bhoktas. Numerous schemes were launched for the development of Manfar. As a part of the Gramdaan movement, everyone in the village was given a pair of oxen for farming. An irrigation system was put in place and land holdings consolidated. JP personally volunteered to build several check dams, and fulfilled the dream of water in every field. Several wells were dug and a school built by persuading then Chief Minister Krishna Ballabh Sahay.