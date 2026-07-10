'The Century Man': Bihar Filmmaker Dinesh Anand Recreates A Century Of History Through AI
Released on June 26, 'The Century Man' combines AI with documentary filmmaking to recreate a remarkable century-long life journey.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Patna: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to creating visual effects in films. It is now helping recreate history, preserve memories and narrate remarkable life stories in entirely new ways. Drawing on this idea, Bihar-based senior journalist and filmmaker Dinesh Anand has created an AI-powered biographical documentary titled The Century Man, based on the life of Padma Shri Dr Dilip Kumar Singh, a centenarian physician from Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district.
According to the filmmaker, the documentary has already been watched by nearly three lakh viewers and has generated considerable discussion on social media and YouTube.
He believes the film marks an important step towards AI-based biographical filmmaking in Bihar.
50-Minute Documentary Released on June 26
The documentary, which runs for nearly 50 minutes, has been written, directed and presented by Dinesh Anand himself. It was released on June 26 on his official YouTube channel and Facebook page.
A special screening of the documentary was also organised on a large screen in Pirpainti on June 26 to coincide with the 100th birthday celebrations of Dr Dilip Kumar Singh, allowing local audiences to watch the film before it began gaining traction online.
"Nearly three lakh people have watched The Century Man so far. The film was screened on a big screen in Pirpainti on June 26 on the occasion of Dr Dilip Singh's 100th birthday. Everyone appreciated the use of AI technology, and Dr Dilip Singh himself expressed happiness after watching his biopic and congratulated the team," Dinesh said.
A Cinematic Journey Through A Century
The documentary revolves around Padma Shri Dr Dilip Kumar Singh, who turned 100 on June 26, 2026. Rather than presenting only a chronological account of his life, the film traces his childhood, medical career, social service, research work and experiences spanning the pre-Independence era to modern-day India.
The documentary also attempts to recreate the atmosphere of different historical periods through AI-generated visuals. It depicts the clothing, lifestyle, architecture, social environment and historical backdrop of each era to make the narrative more immersive and visually engaging.
According to the filmmaker, the objective was not merely to present a sequence of events but to transport viewers into the time periods that shaped Dr Singh's remarkable journey.
The filmmaker said this is not the first time he has documented Dr Dilip Kumar Singh's life.
About nine years ago, he made another film about the veteran physician. However, when Dr Singh reached the century mark, Dinesh felt the milestone deserved to be revisited through the possibilities offered by modern technology.
He said the centenary presented an opportunity to retell the story with a fresh cinematic vision while incorporating AI-generated imagery to recreate moments that could never have been filmed in reality.
More Than A Biography
According to Dinesh, the life story of someone who has lived through an entire century becomes much more than an individual's biography.
He believes such a journey also serves as a historical document, reflecting the changing social, political and cultural landscape of the country across generations.
With this perspective, the documentary not only focuses on Dr Singh's personal achievements but also attempts to capture the transformation of society during the last hundred years.
Medical Contributions Highlighted
A significant portion of the documentary is devoted to Dr Singh's contribution to healthcare and social service. The film notes that he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his work in medicine.
It also claims that Dr Singh developed a medicine for alcohol de-addiction by combining principles of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy. According to the documentary, the formulation received patent protection in 156 countries, besides India.
Another major segment of the film highlights Dr Singh's work in polio eradication.
According to the documentary, he began organising vaccination drives years before the government formally launched a nationwide campaign against polio.
The film claims that he arranged vaccines using his own resources and ensured that children received immunisation, demonstrating his commitment to public health long before large-scale institutional programmes were introduced.
Family's Historical Connections
Apart from documenting Dr Singh's medical achievements, the biopic also explores his family's historical and royal connections. According to the documentary, his family had ties with the royal family of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Nepal's Rana family, and the erstwhile Jaipur royal household.
Rather than presenting these relationships merely as historical facts, the film situates them within the era's broader social and cultural context, offering viewers a glimpse into the family's legacy and its connections to prominent figures.
Elaborating on this aspect, filmmaker Dinesh said, "Born into a renowned zamindar family, Dr Dilip Kumar Singh's family connections extend from the King of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh to Moscow, linking the family with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. The film also establishes that Dr Singh's family had direct ties with Nepal's renowned Rana family, former Nepal Army chief Rana Babbar Shamsher and former Prime Minister Mohan Shamsher. Jaipur Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II was the maternal uncle of Dr Singh's wife, Roopkumari Singh."
Recreating History Through AI Was Not Easy
Dinesh said the project demonstrated that AI is much more than a tool for creating attractive visuals. According to him, the biggest challenge was recreating historical events and bygone eras in a manner that appeared authentic and believable.
He said every frame required repeated experimentation, with several rounds of revisions before the desired visual output could be achieved.
The filmmaker explained that creating historically accurate costumes, architecture, landscapes, and social settings required careful research and multiple AI iterations, making the process far more complex than simply generating images.
One of the documentary's distinguishing features is its recreation of events that were never captured on camera. Using AI, the filmmakers created cinematic interpretations of several moments from Dr Singh's life for which no original video footage exists.
According to Dinesh, this creative use of AI gives The Century Man an identity distinct from conventional documentaries by allowing audiences to visualise important moments that had previously existed only in memories and written accounts.
Before its public release, the documentary was screened privately for Dr Dilip Kumar Singh and his wife Roopkumari Singh. According to Dinesh, both appreciated the effort that went into making the film and congratulated the entire team after watching it.
The filmmaker said their emotional response made the project especially meaningful to everyone involved in its production.
A Small Budget, A Big Experiment
Produced on a modest budget of around Rs 5 lakh, The Century Man was screened publicly in Pirpainti on June 26 during the celebrations marking Dr Dilip Kumar Singh's 100th birthday.
According to the filmmaker, audiences warmly welcomed the AI-based presentation and appreciated the innovative use of technology.
Dinesh believes the project proves that meaningful cinema does not necessarily require massive budgets and that creative use of emerging technologies can produce compelling storytelling even with limited resources.
Opening New Possibilities For AI Filmmaking In Bihar
The filmmaker believes The Century Man is more than just a biographical documentary. According to him, the project demonstrates that Bihar is also embracing technology-driven filmmaking and experimenting with new storytelling techniques.
He said regional cinema can establish a distinct national identity if filmmakers successfully combine research, compelling storytelling and modern technology.
Dinesh believes society is home to many extraordinary individuals whose inspiring journeys remain largely unknown.
He said his aim is to bring such real-life stories to wider audiences by using modern technology to preserve history and memories in engaging visual formats.
According to the filmmaker, The Century Man is not merely a documentary but a confluence of history, memories and AI, reflecting how technology can help document remarkable lives for future generations.
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