ETV Bharat / offbeat

'The Century Man': Bihar Filmmaker Dinesh Anand Recreates A Century Of History Through AI

Patna: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to creating visual effects in films. It is now helping recreate history, preserve memories and narrate remarkable life stories in entirely new ways. Drawing on this idea, Bihar-based senior journalist and filmmaker Dinesh Anand has created an AI-powered biographical documentary titled The Century Man, based on the life of Padma Shri Dr Dilip Kumar Singh, a centenarian physician from Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district.

According to the filmmaker, the documentary has already been watched by nearly three lakh viewers and has generated considerable discussion on social media and YouTube.

He believes the film marks an important step towards AI-based biographical filmmaking in Bihar.

50-Minute Documentary Released on June 26

The documentary, which runs for nearly 50 minutes, has been written, directed and presented by Dinesh Anand himself. It was released on June 26 on his official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

A special screening of the documentary was also organised on a large screen in Pirpainti on June 26 to coincide with the 100th birthday celebrations of Dr Dilip Kumar Singh, allowing local audiences to watch the film before it began gaining traction online.

"Nearly three lakh people have watched The Century Man so far. The film was screened on a big screen in Pirpainti on June 26 on the occasion of Dr Dilip Singh's 100th birthday. Everyone appreciated the use of AI technology, and Dr Dilip Singh himself expressed happiness after watching his biopic and congratulated the team," Dinesh said.

A Cinematic Journey Through A Century

The documentary revolves around Padma Shri Dr Dilip Kumar Singh, who turned 100 on June 26, 2026. Rather than presenting only a chronological account of his life, the film traces his childhood, medical career, social service, research work and experiences spanning the pre-Independence era to modern-day India.

The documentary also attempts to recreate the atmosphere of different historical periods through AI-generated visuals. It depicts the clothing, lifestyle, architecture, social environment and historical backdrop of each era to make the narrative more immersive and visually engaging.

According to the filmmaker, the objective was not merely to present a sequence of events but to transport viewers into the time periods that shaped Dr Singh's remarkable journey.

The filmmaker said this is not the first time he has documented Dr Dilip Kumar Singh's life.

About nine years ago, he made another film about the veteran physician. However, when Dr Singh reached the century mark, Dinesh felt the milestone deserved to be revisited through the possibilities offered by modern technology.

He said the centenary presented an opportunity to retell the story with a fresh cinematic vision while incorporating AI-generated imagery to recreate moments that could never have been filmed in reality.

More Than A Biography

According to Dinesh, the life story of someone who has lived through an entire century becomes much more than an individual's biography.

He believes such a journey also serves as a historical document, reflecting the changing social, political and cultural landscape of the country across generations.

With this perspective, the documentary not only focuses on Dr Singh's personal achievements but also attempts to capture the transformation of society during the last hundred years.

Medical Contributions Highlighted

A significant portion of the documentary is devoted to Dr Singh's contribution to healthcare and social service. The film notes that he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his work in medicine.

It also claims that Dr Singh developed a medicine for alcohol de-addiction by combining principles of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy. According to the documentary, the formulation received patent protection in 156 countries, besides India.

Another major segment of the film highlights Dr Singh's work in polio eradication.

According to the documentary, he began organising vaccination drives years before the government formally launched a nationwide campaign against polio.