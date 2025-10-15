The Cactus Man Of Pilibhit: Finding Beauty And Wonder Not In Flowers, But In Thorns
While most people plant roses, Harshal Singh chose cacti. He has grown over 2,500 thorny varieties of cactus on the rooftop of a wedding hall.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) : They say, “Every cactus blooms, some with little rooms, some give flowers that grow, others so small it won't show!” And Harshal Singh has it all - growing all kinds of cacti on the rooftop of a hall in Pilibhit that is used for weddings. The garden is where he spends most of his time and nurtures thousands of spiny green marvels.
Known across the city as the ‘Cactus Man of Pilibhit,” Harshal chose his rooftop to live his passion growing 2,500 cacti from nearly 400 species, including some that are extremely rare and over 50 years old. “It was a hobby and before I could realise, the rooftop has grown into a living museum of the thorny plant, which is usually not preferred by people over flowering plants,” Harshal says.
Explaining why he grew fond of cactus, Harshal says, the plant grows in deserts and indicates that not all things beautiful are soft and have colours. “To me, they are beautiful and represent patience and endurance. They survive where nothing else can,” he adds.
Harshal’s fascination with cacti began about 12 years ago when he was working in a private company with all the comforts and earning a handsome salary. But that did not give him the satisfaction he was seeking. His heart was elsewhere. Six years ago, he quit his job and devoted all his time to growing cactus.
“I started by collecting Indian cactus species, and soon my curiosity took me to scout international varieties. Over time, my entire rooftop on Degree College Road turned into a world of thorny plants, those that promised strength and power to survive amidst odds,” explains the cactus lover.
His garden currently is filled with plants of all shapes, textures, and blooms. While some are round like spiked marbles, others grow tall and columnar. A few even bloom into bright yellow and pink flowers, small and big, that last just a day.
The garden is now frequented by visitors who do not stop marveling at the beauty of the species. “Most people think all cacti look the same. But when they come here, they realize each one has its own beauty and structure,” Harshal says.
It was his father Bhuvnesh Singh who inspired him to create this rooftop oasis. “My father loved roses but I was drawn to something contrasting - plants that are known not for the flowers but for their ability to withstand nature’s vagaries. That’s when I chose cacti,” he adds.
Soon, Harshal’s commitment grew and he started spending hours caring for his plants - from watering, grafting to studying their growth patterns. Some of his species are rare and he gets queries about them from people across the states.
Along with his friends, Harshal visits schools and colleges to speak to students about the environmental and medicinal importance of cacti.
“Many people are not aware that cacti purify air and survive with minimal water, they are the best example of sustainable living,” he says.
He also teaches students how to grow cacti from seeds, a hobby that’s gaining popularity in Pilibhit. “People are surprised when they are told by Harshal that cactus seeds can be sold and cultivated commercially. It can be both beautiful and profitable,” he adds.
Beyond their beauty, Harshal says some species have proven health benefits.
While Prickly pear (Opuntia) helps control diabetes, cholesterol, and inflammation, San Pedro (Echinopsis pachanoi) and Peyote (Lophophora williamsii) are used in traditional medicine and mental healing. Similarly, Pereskia (Pereskia aculeata) is rich in vitamin C and protein, and helps in treating ulcers.
“These plants have survived for centuries in the harshest conditions. They teach us that life finds a way even when there are thorns,” asserts Harshal standing among rows of thorny green plants. As he gently touches one of his oldest plants, he turns and says, “This cactus is older than me. That shows its ability to withstand time and tests of nature.”
