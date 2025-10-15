ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Cactus Man Of Pilibhit: Finding Beauty And Wonder Not In Flowers, But In Thorns

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) : They say, “Every cactus blooms, some with little rooms, some give flowers that grow, others so small it won't show!” And Harshal Singh has it all - growing all kinds of cacti on the rooftop of a hall in Pilibhit that is used for weddings. The garden is where he spends most of his time and nurtures thousands of spiny green marvels.

Known across the city as the ‘Cactus Man of Pilibhit,” Harshal chose his rooftop to live his passion growing 2,500 cacti from nearly 400 species, including some that are extremely rare and over 50 years old. “It was a hobby and before I could realise, the rooftop has grown into a living museum of the thorny plant, which is usually not preferred by people over flowering plants,” Harshal says.

Explaining why he grew fond of cactus, Harshal says, the plant grows in deserts and indicates that not all things beautiful are soft and have colours. “To me, they are beautiful and represent patience and endurance. They survive where nothing else can,” he adds.

Harshal’s fascination with cacti began about 12 years ago when he was working in a private company with all the comforts and earning a handsome salary. But that did not give him the satisfaction he was seeking. His heart was elsewhere. Six years ago, he quit his job and devoted all his time to growing cactus.

“I started by collecting Indian cactus species, and soon my curiosity took me to scout international varieties. Over time, my entire rooftop on Degree College Road turned into a world of thorny plants, those that promised strength and power to survive amidst odds,” explains the cactus lover.

His garden currently is filled with plants of all shapes, textures, and blooms. While some are round like spiked marbles, others grow tall and columnar. A few even bloom into bright yellow and pink flowers, small and big, that last just a day.