For Diwali, Handmade Diyas And Lanterns Made By Thane Psychiatric Hospital Patients To Go On Sale
Patients at Thane’s Regional Psychiatric Hospital painted 1,000 diyas and made festive crafts for a Diwali exhibition as part of the hospital’s occupational therapy programme.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Thane: The concentration with which they were working on the diyas was worth watching. Some were seen painting peacock and lotus-shaped diyas while many were busy making paper lanterns, door hangings and rangolis with wool. The way they held the diyas, mixed colours and put the brush strokes with diligence, it seemed unbelievable that they were patients of the Regional Psychiatric Hospital in Thane, admitted due to some ailment. Excitement writ large on their faces, the patients seem to be awaiting for Diwali because the lanterns, bunting and torans they have made will not only beautify their wards on Diwali night but also light up many other homes.
As per the hospital authorities, their work will go on sale at a Diwali exhibition.
The patients are from occupational therapy department and so far they have painted and decorated 1,000 clay lamps. They have also made scented candles and flower-shaped wicks. In the women’s ward, patients prepared 500 packets of fragrant utane, a traditional bathing powder used during Diwali, along with torans and rangolis.
Medical Superintendent Dr Netaji Mulik guided their work in the ward.
All the products will be put up at the exhibition, where people can visit and buy things of their choice. "It is also an opportunity for the patients to see how people respond to what they have made. When someone buys a diya or a lantern, the maker also earns something from the sale," says Dr Mulik. Hospital staff say that seeing people appreciate and pay for their work will help patients build confidence and a sense of independence.
“Buy the things patients have made and encourage them. We want to help them build confidence by treating them with affection and respect and giving them our support,” Mulik urged.
Alongside medication, the hospital uses occupational therapy to help patients concentrate, understand tasks and carry them out in sequence. Making things for Diwali gives them a chance to practise those skills and use their creativity as part of their rehabilitation. Dr Sudhir Puri, Dr Janhavi Kerzharkar and Dr Ashlesha Koli worked with hospital officers and staff on the initiative.
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