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For Diwali, Handmade Diyas And Lanterns Made By Thane Psychiatric Hospital Patients To Go On Sale

For Diwali, Handmade Diyas And Lanterns Made By Thane Psychiatric Hospital Patients Go On Sale ( ETV Bharat )

Thane: The concentration with which they were working on the diyas was worth watching. Some were seen painting peacock and lotus-shaped diyas while many were busy making paper lanterns, door hangings and rangolis with wool. The way they held the diyas, mixed colours and put the brush strokes with diligence, it seemed unbelievable that they were patients of the Regional Psychiatric Hospital in Thane, admitted due to some ailment. Excitement writ large on their faces, the patients seem to be awaiting for Diwali because the lanterns, bunting and torans they have made will not only beautify their wards on Diwali night but also light up many other homes.

As per the hospital authorities, their work will go on sale at a Diwali exhibition.

For Diwali, Handmade Diyas And Lanterns Made By Thane Psychiatric Hospital Patients Go On Sale (ETV Bharat) The patients are from occupational therapy department and so far they have painted and decorated 1,000 clay lamps. They have also made scented candles and flower-shaped wicks. In the women’s ward, patients prepared 500 packets of fragrant utane, a traditional bathing powder used during Diwali, along with torans and rangolis. Medical Superintendent Dr Netaji Mulik guided their work in the ward. For Diwali, Handmade Diyas And Lanterns Made By Thane Psychiatric Hospital Patients Go On Sale (ETV Bharat)