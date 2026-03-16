ETV Bharat / offbeat

Thailand's 'Death Fest' Invites Visitors To Embrace Mortality

Nonthaburi: Thailand's “Death Fest” invites people to confront mortality while also offering practical services and spiritual advice for the inevitable. The unusual fair, now in its second year, has broached the subject that's uncomfortable for many.

It's also one of the central teachings of Buddhism, which shapes much of Thailand's culture, about life’s unavoidable sufferings: birth, old age, sickness and death. Sangduan Ngamvinijaroon attended the three-day event Friday with her mother in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok.

A visitor poses for a photo sitting in a coffin at Death Fest in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP)

She said death used to be a difficult subject for her family, but having spent more than 20 years caring for ill family members, including her husband with a stroke and relatives with cancer, she has witnessed several deaths firsthand and now feels more at ease talking about it.

She said she liked the fair because “it’s not just about dying well. It’s also about the present moment and taking good care of our lives while we’re still here.”

A Visitor lies inside a coffin made of mycelium, the rootlike fibers of fungi, at Death Fest in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP)

The event brought together experts and organisations involved in health care, financial planning, palliative care, funeral services and memorial innovations. Activities and talks focused not only on preparing for death but also on maintaining quality of life until the final days.

“Death involves everybody. It’s not just about you,” said Zcongklod Bangyikhan, editor-in-chief of The Cloud magazine and one of the event’s lead organizers.