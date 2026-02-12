ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telugu Engineering Students Invent Chainless, Pedal-Free Bicycle - Affordable, Self-charging

Anantapuram: Innovation often begins with a simple question, and a group of young Telugu students have reimagined one of the most common modes of transport, the bicycle. Challenging the traditional idea that a bicycle must have a chain and pedals, these students have invented a new-age bicycle that works even without both, yet allows users to travel long distances with ease. Their innovation has not only attracted public attention but has also earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The battery-powered bicycle was developed at the Atal Incubation Centre of Sri KrishnaDevaraya University in Anantapur. The innovation is the result of the collective efforts of four young engineers, Sanjeev Ratnam, Vijayawada, Bhattiprolu and Pamarru from Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari district, along with Lokesh, Mahadev and Manish. All of them are civil engineering graduates who came together with a shared vision of creating an affordable, user-friendly and energy-efficient vehicle for the common man.

After conceptualising the idea, the students presented it to experts at the Atal Incubation Centre. Recognising the potential of the project, the experts provided technical guidance, mentoring and continuous encouragement. With support from the central government, the incubation centre and through tie-ups with other organisations, the team has so far raised funding of around Rs. 23 lakh. The amount is being used to further refine the design, improve efficiency and make the bicycle ready for large-scale use.