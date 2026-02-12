Telugu Engineering Students Invent Chainless, Pedal-Free Bicycle - Affordable, Self-charging
Prime Minister praises innovation, the student-engineers hope the new bicycle will soon reach the roads.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Anantapuram: Innovation often begins with a simple question, and a group of young Telugu students have reimagined one of the most common modes of transport, the bicycle. Challenging the traditional idea that a bicycle must have a chain and pedals, these students have invented a new-age bicycle that works even without both, yet allows users to travel long distances with ease. Their innovation has not only attracted public attention but has also earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The battery-powered bicycle was developed at the Atal Incubation Centre of Sri KrishnaDevaraya University in Anantapur. The innovation is the result of the collective efforts of four young engineers, Sanjeev Ratnam, Vijayawada, Bhattiprolu and Pamarru from Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari district, along with Lokesh, Mahadev and Manish. All of them are civil engineering graduates who came together with a shared vision of creating an affordable, user-friendly and energy-efficient vehicle for the common man.
After conceptualising the idea, the students presented it to experts at the Atal Incubation Centre. Recognising the potential of the project, the experts provided technical guidance, mentoring and continuous encouragement. With support from the central government, the incubation centre and through tie-ups with other organisations, the team has so far raised funding of around Rs. 23 lakh. The amount is being used to further refine the design, improve efficiency and make the bicycle ready for large-scale use.
How does it work?
The bicycle is fitted with a rechargeable battery that is connected to the rear wheel through a wire-based system. Instead of a traditional chain mechanism, electrical energy powers the movement of the wheel. On roads, the bicycle runs smoothly on electric power, offering a comfortable riding experience. If required, pedals can also be fitted, allowing the rider to pedal manually.
Special devices have been installed so that electricity is generated even when the bicycle is pedalled. This means the vehicle can function both as an electric bicycle and a conventional one, depending on the rider’s needs. Because of this dual system, the bicycle works much like a two-wheeler when required, while still retaining the simplicity of a cycle. It can reach a speed of up to 25 kilometres per hour and has been named the ‘pedal-by-wire bicycle’.
The innovation received national recognition when it was showcased at a conference held in Delhi last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally inspected the bicycle and was reportedly impressed by the idea. He enquired about where it was developed and asked the students when they planned to launch it in the market.
With continued support and further improvements underway, the students hope their invention will soon reach the roads, offering an eco-friendly, affordable and innovative transport option for people across the country.