Telangana Teacher Jarpula Balu Builds Blood Donor Network, Saves 45,000 Lives
A teacher’s past sparked a movement that now connects thousands of donors, ensuring no patient is left helpless in emergencies without timely access to blood.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Kothagudem: When Jarpula Balu, a government school teacher from Penagadapu (Gouthampur), saw his parents struggle for want of blood in a hospital, he decided to do something which would address this need of patients. His helplessness gave way to a movement called Young India Blood Donors Club that today has grown into a lifeline for thousands. For Jarpula, the experience that left a deep mark, changed his course of life.
“Those moments of helplessness stayed with me. I decided no one else should face that situation,” Balu recalls.
That decision, taken nearly a decade ago, led to formation of Young India Blood Donors Club on February 18, 2016, an initiative that has now become a way of saving lives across multiple states.
It has evolved into a robust network of nearly 5,500 donors who are spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Balu handles the responsibility as the central coordinator, connecting patients in urgent need with donors in their vicinity.
“Whenever we get a call, we immediately reach out to our members in that area. Within minutes, someone is ready to donate,” he says.
This fast and strong coordination has become crucial in emergencies, where even minutes can mean the difference between life and death. The scale of impact is staggering. So far, the network has facilitated blood donations for nearly 45,000 patients, offering timely help when families are often at their most desperate.
To make the process faster, donor details are shared with both government and private hospitals in and around Kothagudem, ensuring quick access during critical situations.
Healthcare professionals acknowledge the difference this initiative of Balu has made. “In emergencies, time is everything. This blood donation network has saved countless lives by bridging the gap between demand and availability,” said a hospital staff member.
For Balu, social service is not only about blood donation. Using his own salary, he supports students at the government primary school where he teaches, providing free notebooks, uniforms and shoes to those in need.
He also chooses to celebrate personal and family occasions with residents of orphanages and old-age homes, distributing food and essentials. In addition, he extends financial help to underprivileged patients who require surgeries but cannot afford treatment.
Through his organisation, Balu also honours people engaged in social service across different states, encouraging a culture of giving.
Events organised by the group have seen participation from senior officials like CV Anand and Stephen Raveendra, further impacting its reach and credibility.
Looking ahead, Balu plans to take the message to colleges and youth groups, spreading awareness about voluntary blood donation. His belief is simple: if more people come forward, more people will be saved. No life should be lost due to lack of blood.
His words are reassuring to say the least, “Don’t worry, we are here for you.”
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