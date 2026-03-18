ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telangana Teacher Jarpula Balu Builds Blood Donor Network, Saves 45,000 Lives

Kothagudem: When Jarpula Balu, a government school teacher from Penagadapu (Gouthampur), saw his parents struggle for want of blood in a hospital, he decided to do something which would address this need of patients. His helplessness gave way to a movement called Young India Blood Donors Club that today has grown into a lifeline for thousands. For Jarpula, the experience that left a deep mark, changed his course of life.

“Those moments of helplessness stayed with me. I decided no one else should face that situation,” Balu recalls.

That decision, taken nearly a decade ago, led to formation of Young India Blood Donors Club on February 18, 2016, an initiative that has now become a way of saving lives across multiple states.

It has evolved into a robust network of nearly 5,500 donors who are spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Balu handles the responsibility as the central coordinator, connecting patients in urgent need with donors in their vicinity.

“Whenever we get a call, we immediately reach out to our members in that area. Within minutes, someone is ready to donate,” he says.

This fast and strong coordination has become crucial in emergencies, where even minutes can mean the difference between life and death. The scale of impact is staggering. So far, the network has facilitated blood donations for nearly 45,000 patients, offering timely help when families are often at their most desperate.

To make the process faster, donor details are shared with both government and private hospitals in and around Kothagudem, ensuring quick access during critical situations.