Telangana Teacher Develops Eyebrow Coding As Mode Of Communication
Madhu has developed a communication technique where he can convey messages through the movement of eyebrows without uttering a word or using sign language
Published : December 29, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Tirupati: Sometimes, even the smallest movement, like the lift of an eyebrow, can speak volumes. This has been demonstrated by a teacher at ZPHS Mahadevapur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana. Madhu has developed a communication technique where he can convey messages through the movement of his eyebrows without uttering a word or using sign language.
This unique method is known as ‘eyebrow coding’. Under his guidance, two of his students, Snigdha and Tanmayi, have successfully mastered this mode of communication, which they demonstrated on Sunday at the Indian Science Congress in Tirupati.
The demonstration drew keen interest from scientists, educators and visitors. Without uttering a single word, one student communicated using eyebrow movements while the other decoded the signals and wrote them down accurately. The silent exchange left many astonished.
Madhu explained that the eyebrow coding was designed to help people who are unable to speak or hear. In this system, each English letter from A to Z and every number from 0 to 9 is assigned a unique code. The codes are created using different combinations of eyebrow movements. Moving the right eyebrow, the left eyebrow, and then moving both together form the basic signals. Additionally, blinking of the eyelids is used to indicate numbers, which makes the system more comprehensive.
The teacher said the idea stemmed from his desire to create an alternative communication method that does not depend on speech, sound or even hand movement.
“Eyebrows are something we use naturally, without effort. I felt they could become a powerful tool for communication,” he said.
Snigdha and Tanmayi shared that learning the eyebrow coding required patience and practice, but once mastered, it became easy and effective. They said the system could be especially useful for people with speech and hearing impairments, patients recovering after surgeries or those suffering from neurological conditions.
Educationists attending the Science Congress praised the innovation, calling it simple yet impactful. Some suggested that with further refinement, eyebrow coding could be introduced in schools, imparting education to the especially abled children and rehabilitation centres.
In a world dominated by spoken and digital communication, this silent language proves that innovation does not always require complex technology.
Communication as a discipline of study has come a long way, as new models and modes are consistently being developed all across the globe so that people get to understand what the other person wants to convey. Even communication through silence has been studied in detail by the communication experts. Madhu's model has the potential to go a long way in this direction.