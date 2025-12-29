ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telangana Teacher Develops Eyebrow Coding As Mode Of Communication

Tirupati: Sometimes, even the smallest movement, like the lift of an eyebrow, can speak volumes. This has been demonstrated by a teacher at ZPHS Mahadevapur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana. Madhu has developed a communication technique where he can convey messages through the movement of his eyebrows without uttering a word or using sign language.

This unique method is known as ‘eyebrow coding’. Under his guidance, two of his students, Snigdha and Tanmayi, have successfully mastered this mode of communication, which they demonstrated on Sunday at the Indian Science Congress in Tirupati.

The demonstration drew keen interest from scientists, educators and visitors. Without uttering a single word, one student communicated using eyebrow movements while the other decoded the signals and wrote them down accurately. The silent exchange left many astonished.

The 'Eyebrow Code', handwritten by the students at the demonstration. (ETV Bharat)

Madhu explained that the eyebrow coding was designed to help people who are unable to speak or hear. In this system, each English letter from A to Z and every number from 0 to 9 is assigned a unique code. The codes are created using different combinations of eyebrow movements. Moving the right eyebrow, the left eyebrow, and then moving both together form the basic signals. Additionally, blinking of the eyelids is used to indicate numbers, which makes the system more comprehensive.