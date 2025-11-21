ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telangana Student Invents 3-in-1 Solar-Powered Hybrid Bicycle With GPS And Anti-Theft Features

Bhopal: Bicycles have undergone numerous experiments over time, but a student from Telangana has developed a bicycle that doesn't require pedalling, instead running on the road like a powered vehicle.

The student presented this bicycle at the National Children's Science Exhibition being held at the Regional Institute of Education in Bhopal. This bicycle has become a centre of attraction. A class 9 student from a government school in Telangana, with the help of a friend, built this bicycle for Rs. 25,000.

Telangana Student Invents 3-in-1 Solar-Powered Hybrid Bicycle With GPS And Anti-Theft Features (ETV Bharat)

Gagan Chandra, a 9th-grade student in Nagar Kurnool district, Telangana, said, "When I used to get tired of cycling to school away from home, I came up with the idea of ​​converting my bicycle into a solar bicycle. With the help of my class teacher, N. Sitaram, I designed this bicycle. This bicycle is called a three-in-one hybrid because it works in three ways.”