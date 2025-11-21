Telangana Student Invents 3-in-1 Solar-Powered Hybrid Bicycle With GPS And Anti-Theft Features
Gagan Chandra's pedal free hybrid bicycle becomes centre of attraction at National Science Exhibition
Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST
Bhopal: Bicycles have undergone numerous experiments over time, but a student from Telangana has developed a bicycle that doesn't require pedalling, instead running on the road like a powered vehicle.
The student presented this bicycle at the National Children's Science Exhibition being held at the Regional Institute of Education in Bhopal. This bicycle has become a centre of attraction. A class 9 student from a government school in Telangana, with the help of a friend, built this bicycle for Rs. 25,000.
Gagan Chandra, a 9th-grade student in Nagar Kurnool district, Telangana, said, "When I used to get tired of cycling to school away from home, I came up with the idea of converting my bicycle into a solar bicycle. With the help of my class teacher, N. Sitaram, I designed this bicycle. This bicycle is called a three-in-one hybrid because it works in three ways.”
“First, it can be pedalled like a regular bicycle. Second, it has a battery that provides a range of up to 30 kilometres on a single charge. Furthermore, the bicycle is equipped with a solar system that continuously charges the battery, eliminating the need for separate charging. This bicycle can reach speeds of up to 30 kilometres per hour."
'The bicycle is equipped with GPS'
Teacher N. Sitaram explained, "The bicycle cost approximately Rs. 25,000 to build. Like a car, it has an accelerator, which, when turned, propels it forward. To protect the bicycle from theft, it has a central locking system. If someone touches it after locking it, its alarm is activated. It also has a GPS system, which provides mobile location."
This bicycle has been displayed at the National Children's Science Exhibition being held at the Regional Institute of Education in Bhopal. Visitors are loving it. Over 900 children and students from across the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana, have come to participate in the Children's Science Exhibition. These students have displayed around 240 models.