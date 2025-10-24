ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Memories In One House ( ETV Bharat )

Husnabad: It is said, “A room without books is like a body without a soul.” And this holds right for Nadamunula Rama Rao, who has lived all his life collecting books, periodicals, magazines and newspapers.

Once you step into his modest rented house in Husnabad, Siddipet district, you might have to struggle to find a place to sit, not because it’s small or congested, but because every inch of space is lined with books. Piles of old newspapers, stacks of magazines, and heavy books from every decade form a massive stock of printed history. Rama Rao started collecting these books and newspapers as a childhood habit that has grown into a lifetime passion now. “It is my love for the language, especially the printed ones,” he says.

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Memories In One House (ETV Bharat)

An English teacher by profession, Rama Rao, hails from Mandibazar in Warangal. His tryst with books began early in life, influenced by his father Dasharatha Ramaiah and younger brother Ayodhya Ramaiah, both being voracious readers.

“I started collecting books and newspapers when I was in Class 4. I never wanted to throw them away. A few years later, I realised I had unknowingly gotten into the habit which soon became a purpose,” he calmly explains.