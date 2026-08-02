ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telangana Librarian Creates Library Without Walls

Hyderabad: For students unable to buy books and unemployed youth looking for job opportunities, access to resources is a major challenge. But a Telangana librarian has been working to address their concerns by starting a free digital library.

The ‘e-Library Telangana’ created by Dr. Durga Prasad who is a librarian at Government Degree College in Hayathnagar in Hyderabad, has emerged as a valuable resource for students, competitive exam aspirants and job seekers. Created entirely by his own resources, this digital platform has so far been used by more than 16 lakh people across the world. Recognizing his service, the Telangana government honoured Dr. Prasad with the ‘Best Librarian Award’ in 2024.

Hailing from Janaladinne village in Nereducherla mandal of Suryapet district, Dr. Prasad’s own experiences as a student inspired him to establish the digital library.

“Since there was a library in Nereducherla, I used to go there to study. Later, while pursuing my degree in Miryalaguda, I was disappointed to see that although there was a library, the students did not have proper access to books free of cost,” he recalled.

That experience stayed with him. After completing his studies in library science, he secured a job as a librarian. But instead of limiting himself to his responsibilities within the library, he decided to use his knowledge and experience to help students beyond the walls of his workplace.

With a determination to support the students from economically weaker backgrounds, he launched e-Library Telangana in 2019 through the website elibrarytelangana.blogspot.com.

His idea was to bring useful books and educational material available at different places onto a single digital platform so that the readers could access them without having to spend any money.