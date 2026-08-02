Telangana Librarian Creates Library Without Walls
Dr. Durga Prasad's initiative helps students who can't afford books, those preparing for competitive exams and those looking for jobs
Published : August 2, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: For students unable to buy books and unemployed youth looking for job opportunities, access to resources is a major challenge. But a Telangana librarian has been working to address their concerns by starting a free digital library.
The ‘e-Library Telangana’ created by Dr. Durga Prasad who is a librarian at Government Degree College in Hayathnagar in Hyderabad, has emerged as a valuable resource for students, competitive exam aspirants and job seekers. Created entirely by his own resources, this digital platform has so far been used by more than 16 lakh people across the world. Recognizing his service, the Telangana government honoured Dr. Prasad with the ‘Best Librarian Award’ in 2024.
Hailing from Janaladinne village in Nereducherla mandal of Suryapet district, Dr. Prasad’s own experiences as a student inspired him to establish the digital library.
“Since there was a library in Nereducherla, I used to go there to study. Later, while pursuing my degree in Miryalaguda, I was disappointed to see that although there was a library, the students did not have proper access to books free of cost,” he recalled.
That experience stayed with him. After completing his studies in library science, he secured a job as a librarian. But instead of limiting himself to his responsibilities within the library, he decided to use his knowledge and experience to help students beyond the walls of his workplace.
With a determination to support the students from economically weaker backgrounds, he launched e-Library Telangana in 2019 through the website elibrarytelangana.blogspot.com.
His idea was to bring useful books and educational material available at different places onto a single digital platform so that the readers could access them without having to spend any money.
“I wanted to do something for the underprivileged students. So, I started the digital library in 2019. I collected books required by students at different academic levels and those preparing for competitive examinations and made them available on one online location,” Dr. Prasad explained.
The platform provides access to a wide range of educational resources including publications from Telugu Akademi and National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT). Students preparing for competitive examinations can also find material useful to them.
For the unemployed youth, timely information about government and other job opportunities can be equally valuable. Dr. Prasad shares notifications about state and national level job openings, along with application links, through social media.
What began as a librarian’s effort to help students has grown into a digital public service initiative reaching people far beyond Telangana.
At a time when the cost of education and competitive examination preparation can place a considerable burden on families, e-Library Telangana offers students an opportunity to access useful resources without worrying about the price of books.
The story of Dr. Prasad also demonstrates that the role of a librarian need not be confined to maintaining books and managing shelves. With technology and a commitment to public service, a librarian can take knowledge far beyond the physical boundaries of a library. From a student who once depended on a village library to study, Dr. Prasad has now created a library without walls.
Also Read
Amaravati To Get Rs 150-Crore World-Class State Central Library