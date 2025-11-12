ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telangana Boy Overcomes Brain Tumor To Teach Through Chatbots, Transforms Learning Process

Karimnagar: When life tested him with pain, he fought back through technology. What began as a child’s curiosity about the Internet grew into an identity for Manohar, a Class 10 student from Chintalapalli village in Shankarapatnam mandal, Karimnagar district. Fighting his way out of a brain tumor, he developed chatbots that simplify school lessons. No wonder, his recovery has become a tale of bouncing back through innovation and learning.

From a young age, Manohar was fascinated by gadgets and the digital world. He would spend hours searching things online, exploring how things worked and dreamt of becoming a technician. But while studying in Class 7, his world changed when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Three major surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation followed. As was usual, he was left with memory lapses and other challenges associated with the surgery.

To keep his mind engaged, his father Ailaiah bought him a laptop. That marked the turning point in Manohar's life. His journy in self-learning began. He explored website development, app design, chatbot creation, social media management, and even AI-based photography through online tutorials.

In the process, he mastered many things, one being developing chatbot.