ETV Bharat / offbeat

Teen Innovator From Jharkhand Builds Rs 20,000 Truck Model With Accident Warning System

Chatra (Jharkhand) : Disturbed by the frequent deaths involving dump trucks and other heavy vehicles, a Class 10 student Roshan Prasad Kushwaha has developed a remote-controlled dumper model with a machanism that can prevent road mishaps and save lives.

Roshan, a resident of Bank Chowk at the Pathalgada block headquarters, studies at Plus Two Janata High School, Pathalgada. His model incorporates concepts like advance collision warnings, detection of people near the vehicle and automatic emergency braking.

Roshan Prasad Kushwaha (ETV Bharat)

Sensors to warn driver of danger

Roshan’s creation is not merely an exhibition model but an experimental vehicle equipped with modern safety features. It has headlights, rear lights, brake lights, side lights and indicators.

A sound-based distance sensor installed at the front detects obstacles. If a wall, another vehicle or a large object suddenly appears in its path, the sensor identifies the danger and alerts the driver through a buzzer.

Roshan said, "Reports of people being killed in accidents involving dump trucks in Chatra had deeply affected me. So I decided to build a model whose technology could eventually be adapted for use in actual heavy vehicles."

The model (ETV Bharat)

Focus on automatic braking and blind spots

Roshan now wants to add a system that would automatically apply emergency brakes if the driver fails to respond to a warning.

He has also attempted to address the problem of blind spots - areas around heavy vehicles where drivers cannot see pedestrians or two-wheelers. Infrared sensors have been installed near the model’s wheels. If a person or vehicle comes close to them, the sensors immediately send an alert to the driver.

The model also incorporates the concept of maintaining a safe distance from vehicles ahead. Its lights can be controlled separately, allowing other motorists to clearly understand the vehicle’s movements.