Teen Innovator From Jharkhand Builds Rs 20,000 Truck Model With Accident Warning System
Inspired by recurring road deaths, the Class 10 innovator used modest resources and scrap materials to develop safety ideas for trucks and dumpers in future.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Chatra (Jharkhand) : Disturbed by the frequent deaths involving dump trucks and other heavy vehicles, a Class 10 student Roshan Prasad Kushwaha has developed a remote-controlled dumper model with a machanism that can prevent road mishaps and save lives.
Roshan, a resident of Bank Chowk at the Pathalgada block headquarters, studies at Plus Two Janata High School, Pathalgada. His model incorporates concepts like advance collision warnings, detection of people near the vehicle and automatic emergency braking.
Sensors to warn driver of danger
Roshan’s creation is not merely an exhibition model but an experimental vehicle equipped with modern safety features. It has headlights, rear lights, brake lights, side lights and indicators.
A sound-based distance sensor installed at the front detects obstacles. If a wall, another vehicle or a large object suddenly appears in its path, the sensor identifies the danger and alerts the driver through a buzzer.
Roshan said, "Reports of people being killed in accidents involving dump trucks in Chatra had deeply affected me. So I decided to build a model whose technology could eventually be adapted for use in actual heavy vehicles."
Focus on automatic braking and blind spots
Roshan now wants to add a system that would automatically apply emergency brakes if the driver fails to respond to a warning.
He has also attempted to address the problem of blind spots - areas around heavy vehicles where drivers cannot see pedestrians or two-wheelers. Infrared sensors have been installed near the model’s wheels. If a person or vehicle comes close to them, the sensors immediately send an alert to the driver.
The model also incorporates the concept of maintaining a safe distance from vehicles ahead. Its lights can be controlled separately, allowing other motorists to clearly understand the vehicle’s movements.
Roshan believes that adopting such technology in actual dump trucks and other heavy vehicles could help prevent fatal accidents.
Experiments built from scrap
Roshan grew up amidst financial hardship but his perseverance helped him make a mark of his own. His father, Dineshwar Mahto, died six years ago. His mother, Savita Devi, works as a labourer to support his education and scientific experiments.
Roshan uses the money saved from his mother’s earnings to purchase electronic components. "I cannot afford expensive equipment, so I conduct most of his experiments with scrap and discarded materials," he said.
He has previously built a smart cooler using tin sheets, a mini tractor from PVC pipes and an automatic bell, among other useful models.
Model costs Rs 20,000
Roshan has named his dumper model the ‘Crash Impact Defender’. It cost around Rs 20,000 to build, with approximately Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 spent on the structure and another Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 on sensors and electronic systems.
He plans to equip the model with a camera that can monitor a driver’s eyes and facial movements. The system would issue an alert if it detects that the driver is becoming drowsy.
"I want to develop a feature that would automatically share the vehicle’s location and information about an accident with the driver’s family and the nearest hospital," he added.
School seeks support for young innovator
Uday Prasad Kushwaha, headmaster of Janata High School, Pathalgada, said Roshan had always been a meritorious student with a keen interest in experimentation. "The student could develop more advanced technology if he received support from the government and technical institutions," said Uday.
School management committee president Vinay Kumar also praised Roshan’s achievement. He said the student has demonstrated that financial constraints could be overcome through determination and hard work.
Roshan’s innovation has become a matter of pride not only for his family and school but also for Chatra district. Timely technical guidance and financial assistance could help talented rural students like him develop practical solutions in crucial fields such as road safety.
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