Teela Wali Chamunda Mata Temple: From Bandit Hideout To Sacred Hill Shrine In Bharatpur
In Rajasthan’s Dang region, the Teela Wali Chamunda Mata Temple blends ancient legends, dacoit-era tales, and unshaken devotion, drawing thousands of devotees everyday.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
Bharatpur: Located in the midst of rugged hills of Dang region in Bayana subdivision, is the temple of Teela Wali Chamunda Mata, a shrine that today echoes with bells, chants, and witnesses a steady stream of devotees climbing the slopes to offer worship. But this same edifice of devotion, the village elders say, was dreaded once as bandits frequented the place to offer prayers.
For decades, the entire stretch of forested belt was known as a dangerous hideout for notorious dacoits. Yet, even during lawless times years ago, the moment they approached the mound where the goddess’s shrine stood, the atmosphere changed. The temple became a boundary where guns lowered and heads bowed. Bandits after returning safely from a robbery would place a bell at Chamunda Mata’s feet before disappearing back into the wild. Times have changed, the dacoits are long gone, but the belief in Teela Wali Mata remains as strong.
The temple sits amid large earthen mounds near Thana Dang village, about 49 km from Bharatpur. Devotees take the high slopes and hear the sound of bells carried by the wind all around the mound. This is why locals lovingly call her Teela Wali Mata.
Mahant Sevadas says the goddess’s first abode was a small stone structure. "But devotees flocked in large numbers and the small space could not contain their faith, so over time and with community support, the site was developed into a grand temple that now draws pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and even other states," he adds.
Local resident Ramavatar Gurjar explains that until a few decades ago, the entire Dang region was feared for being the hub of bandits. “But one thing was assuring that no matter how dreaded they were, their guns bowed before the goddess,” he says. Villagers recount that dacoits would not dare return home after a looting spree without first offering prayers at the temple. They believed their success and their survival depended on her blessings, so they offered bells to the goddess as tokens of gratitude.
The temple’s legends are as captivating as its history. Lore has it that a king who passed by in his chariot but did not stop to visit the goddess due to lack of time, faced bad consequences. Within minutes, flames mysteriously erupted in his vehicle. Locals say it was the the Goddess’s way of reminding him that no one should cross her path without offering prayers.
Chamunda Mata’s temple is revered by childless women, who bow before the goddess to seek her blessings. Ramavatar says women come from distant states with prayers for children, jobs, marriages, or relief from personal crises. “It is believed no wish goes unanswered here,” he adds.
An interesting ritual in the temple is anyone carrying stones in a tractor-trolley, common in this region, offers one stone to the goddess before heading ahead. According to local resident Balram, this ritual is believed to prevent accidents and vehicle breakdowns. Drivers consider the stone offering a protective blessing for the journey.
Twice a year, during Baishakh and Bhadon, the temple hosts a grand fair when one can witness vibrant celebration with swings, shops, religious programmes, and sports competitions. Devotees from nearby villages and neighbouring districts arrive in thousands. The fairs often associated with religious sentiments are considered cultural heartbeat of the Dang region.
Bandits do not come here anymore, nor is there the roar of their guns. But the flames of devotion at the goddess’s mound burn brighter as every day, hundreds of devotees arrive with prayers, hopes, and unshaken belief. For them, Teela Wali Mata signifies a living presence that guides their lives even today.
