Teela Wali Chamunda Mata Temple: From Bandit Hideout To Sacred Hill Shrine In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: Located in the midst of rugged hills of Dang region in Bayana subdivision, is the temple of Teela Wali Chamunda Mata, a shrine that today echoes with bells, chants, and witnesses a steady stream of devotees climbing the slopes to offer worship. But this same edifice of devotion, the village elders say, was dreaded once as bandits frequented the place to offer prayers. For decades, the entire stretch of forested belt was known as a dangerous hideout for notorious dacoits. Yet, even during lawless times years ago, the moment they approached the mound where the goddess’s shrine stood, the atmosphere changed. The temple became a boundary where guns lowered and heads bowed. Bandits after returning safely from a robbery would place a bell at Chamunda Mata’s feet before disappearing back into the wild. Times have changed, the dacoits are long gone, but the belief in Teela Wali Mata remains as strong. Teela Wali Chamunda Mata Temple: From Bandit Hideout To Sacred Hill Shrine In Bharatpur (ETV Bharat) The temple sits amid large earthen mounds near Thana Dang village, about 49 km from Bharatpur. Devotees take the high slopes and hear the sound of bells carried by the wind all around the mound. This is why locals lovingly call her Teela Wali Mata. Mahant Sevadas says the goddess’s first abode was a small stone structure. "But devotees flocked in large numbers and the small space could not contain their faith, so over time and with community support, the site was developed into a grand temple that now draws pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and even other states," he adds.