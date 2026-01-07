ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tech For Tails: Class 10 Student Uses Coding, AI To Save Blackbucks From Road Accidents In Ganjam

“I kept seeing blackbucks being hit by vehicles at regular intervals. I kept pondering as to why are we not able to contain this. We keep experimenting for many problems and come out with solutions so why can't we get the answer to this issue,?” says Bhakta.

Bhakta Prasad Mohanty, a student of Aska Technical High School, has developed a technology-driven project titled “Tech for Tails”, that aims to prevent road accidents involving wild animals. Using artificial intelligence (AI), coding and affordable electronic components, Mohanty's model alerts drivers in real time through LED boards when blackbucks or other wildlife are detected near roads.

Disturbed by these recurring incidents, a Class 10 student from Aska has turned the concern into code, a solution which can also be replicated in other places.

Berhampur: In Ganjam district, where the graceful blackbuck is both a natural treasure and a symbol of pride, roads in the Ghumusar forest corridor, have literally turned into death traps. Due to accidents six to seven blackbucks die every year in each forest division, Ganjam has five, while also injuring bike riders.

He made a project using an Arduino Uno, camera module, LCD display and signal lights. When the camera detects an animal through AI-based image recognition, the system immediately sends out an alert. It also displays warnings on screens and trigger signal lights to caution drivers to slow down.

Initially designed for blackbucks and elephants, the model, Bhakta claims, can be adapted for other species and regions. Bhakta believes the same technology could be used for lions in Rajasthan, elephants in Chandaka, or other wildlife corridors, anywhere in India.

Blackbucks in Ganjam forest range (ETV Bharat)

Science teacher of the school and Bhakta's mentor Debashis Panigrahi said they took the responsibility to find a solution to the recurring incidents. "The project addresses a real, local crisis. Blackbucks are frequently killed on roads in the Aska-Ghumusar region. This model is developed in such a way that it detects animals and alerts humans," he also explains.

The innovation was developed by Bhakta as a part of the Odisha government-supported school programme which encourages children to get into different types of experimentations - Koushali, Jigyasa, Sahitya Sarjani and Kridankana - which introduce students to block-based coding and machine learning. Even without advanced coding tools, Bhakta built the application himself, training the system to identify different animal species.

The AI and coding model developed by Bhakta Prasad Mohanty (ETV Bharat)

Environmental activist Shyamsundar Khadenga called the project a game changer. “Despite years of awareness boards, blackbucks continue to die. If the forest department and administration study and implement this idea, I am sure, it can save countless lives,” he said.

As roads expand deeper into forest landscapes, Bhakta’s project could go a long way in saving animals who belong to the place yet human intervention threaten their existence.. "I wanted to create a shield for the voiceless so I will keep on doing experiment," Bhakta said enthusiastically.

According to the information received from Forest Department, the population of blackbucks in Ganjam district was 7358 in 2020-21 and it increased to 7743 blackbucks in 2022-23. This species of antelope is mainly found in the ranges of Aska, Buguda, Polasara, Jagannathprasad and Khallikote in Ganjam district. These animals die in road accidents frequently and incidents increase during summer months.

Sources also said that accidents are common during harvesting months of paddy when the antelope keep hopping from one place to another in search of food. So when they cross the road which intersects forest divisions, six to seven blackbucks die every summer, revealed Manas Kumar Sahu, ranger of Buguda forest range, while speaking to ETV Bharat.

In case of death, a case is registered and the government is informed, Sahu added. "But such accidents also lead to human casualty or serious injuries," he further informed.