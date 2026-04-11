ETV Bharat / offbeat

Teacher Turns Barren Land Into 7-Acre Forest In Madhya Pradesh To Fulfil Mother’s Dream

Chhindwara: The area at Chandadev’s foothills did not always look this good and green. Two decades ago, it was a dry patch, an uneven land that yielded nothing and drew little attention. Today, the place has transformed. It has rows of teak and fruit-bearing trees where peacocks call out at dawn and birds settlie in by dusk. But this happened not because of a group or any government intervention but a single individual's decision to fulfill his mother’s desire to plant trees, as many as possible.

Meet Mahesh Sarathi, a retired teacher from Newton Chikhli, who decided to develop a neglected part of his ancestral land, which was unsuitable for farming and short on water. So he began planting saplings on it with his wife. Both were working professionals and had limited time and resources, yet they stayed with the effort year after year. They started in 1997 and steadily worked until 2010, covering nearly 7.68 acres.

Teacher Turns Barren Land Into 7-Acre Forest In Madhya Pradesh To Fulfil Mother’s Dream (ETV Bharat)

The work began with a well from which water was made available. From there, saplings went in, teak in large numbers, alongside amla, neem, palash, kanji, babool and shisham. Many did not survive the early years but enough happened in the meantime to change the character of the land.

“My mother, Jugiya Bai, was fond of planting trees. She always wanted our patch of land to have dense plantations. That stayed with me and I wanted to fulfill her desire,” Sarathi says adding, “Since we could not take up farming, we decided to use this barren portion and see what could grow here.”