Teacher Turns Barren Land Into 7-Acre Forest In Madhya Pradesh To Fulfil Mother’s Dream
Mahendra Rai reports how planting on an unused patch of ancestral land has become a dense forest, drawing wildlife and reflecting one family’s sustained effort.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Chhindwara: The area at Chandadev’s foothills did not always look this good and green. Two decades ago, it was a dry patch, an uneven land that yielded nothing and drew little attention. Today, the place has transformed. It has rows of teak and fruit-bearing trees where peacocks call out at dawn and birds settlie in by dusk. But this happened not because of a group or any government intervention but a single individual's decision to fulfill his mother’s desire to plant trees, as many as possible.
Meet Mahesh Sarathi, a retired teacher from Newton Chikhli, who decided to develop a neglected part of his ancestral land, which was unsuitable for farming and short on water. So he began planting saplings on it with his wife. Both were working professionals and had limited time and resources, yet they stayed with the effort year after year. They started in 1997 and steadily worked until 2010, covering nearly 7.68 acres.
The work began with a well from which water was made available. From there, saplings went in, teak in large numbers, alongside amla, neem, palash, kanji, babool and shisham. Many did not survive the early years but enough happened in the meantime to change the character of the land.
“My mother, Jugiya Bai, was fond of planting trees. She always wanted our patch of land to have dense plantations. That stayed with me and I wanted to fulfill her desire,” Sarathi says adding, “Since we could not take up farming, we decided to use this barren portion and see what could grow here.”
Over time, the land responded well. The plantation, registered under the Parasia forest range, now has over 5,000 teak trees and several other species. Sarathi estimates that most teak trunks have a diameter of over 28 cm and each mature tree carries substantial market value. He has spent close to Rs 40 lakh from personal savings, insurance and loans, with an incentive support of Rs 15,000 from the Forest Research and Extension Centre.
But the change is not limited to numbers or value. The area now draws wildlife. Peacocks, rabbits, wild boars and several bird species have made it their habitat. For residents nearby, the hill is no longer a dry stretch but a patch of land that bustles with green life, and changes its characteristics with the seasons.
Kamal Sallam, who helps look after the plantation, puts it simply. “Most people would have left this land as it was or tried to sell it. But Sarathi stayed with it and turned it into something else. Now this is no mean feat,” he says.
Forest Ranger Alka Bhuria says the effort stands out because it shows what sustained plantation on private land can achieve. “It has developed into a proper tree cover and wildlife presence is visible. Others can take a cue from this and do the needful in their land,” she notes.
For Sarathi, the outcome circles back to where it began. A piece of land that once lay unused now carries forward his mother's memory and he rekindles it by consistently planting trees and taking care of those.
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