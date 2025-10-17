Tawa Talks: How Three Friends Are Cooking Up Success, Redefining Street Food In Bhubaneswar
In aroma of fresh dosa and coffee lies a story of friendship, courage, and self-belief. Walk in to Tawa Talks and see the story emerge.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: At dawn, when Bhubaneswar is still stretching into the day, a slotted space in Infocity Road comes alive with the sizzles and rhythm of ladles, and, not to miss the chatter and giggle of three friends who run Tawa Talks, a cafe that they have begun as a start-up, daring to do something different and carving a niche.
Behind the counter stand the three women - Priyanka Panigrahi, Jyotimayi Panigrahi, and Supriya Beherdalai, dishing out healthy delicacies as breakfast for all those who leave for offices or classes empty stomachs.
All the three are not ordinary vendors but MBAs who decided to trade their corporate jobs with a shared dream to create and develop something of their own.
Priyanka and Jyoti, both 25 years of age and cousins, are from Gajapati district, while Supriya is 26 and belongs to Ganjam. Once working in comfortable offices at Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, these women could have climbed the corporate ladder with ease. But they wanted to become ‘foodpreneurs’ putting their management knowledge to probably the best use.
“We used to get good salaries, but we were not happy. We wanted to do something of our own,” says Priyanka while simultaneously attending to a regular customer.
Investing a little more than their savings and a belief in themselves, the three friends started a small food outlet serving South Indian and Italian dishes. That’s how Tawa Talks was born a month ago, in September 2025.
The idea took shape during one of their evening hangouts. Since the three are food lovers and often complained about the lack of clean, affordable, and tasty roadside food, they decided to start an outlet that can cater to these deficiencies. “People love street food, but what they really want is hygienic, healthy food that does not compromise on taste. That is what we ae trying to offer,” says Supriya.
The Tawa Talks menu is simple but carefully curated with 14 dishes, including dosa, idli, upma, and fusion items like Italian dosa and cheese uttapam. “We ensure less oil is used, and focus on cleanliness,” she adds.
They prepare some items at home and get it to the stall though the majority of final dishes are done on the spot.
Though they began the initiative with their own money, their families too chipped in with small contributions. Their parents, initially unapproving, have now become their biggest supporters.
Priyanka’s father, Harishchandra Panigrahi, a retired official of Paradip Port, and her mother, a homemaker, visit the stall to encourage the trio. Similarly, Supriya’s father, a government employee, proudly tells people about how his daughter has started her own business.
“My family stood by me. People may give sweeping statements about girls taking up business on the roadside even after being highly qualified, but that does not affect us. We are proud of what we are doing,” says Jyoti.
For these three women, Tawa Talks is a story that encourages many people to think differently. “No work is small when done with dignity,” adds Jyoti. The trio plans to expand the startup across Bhubaneswar and give employment opportunities to other women.
“We want to open outlets in three or four places and give jobs to women who need support. Apart from doing smart business, empowering others like us is equally important for us,” says Priyanka.
Customers, too, are happy with the food being served at the stall. A regular visitor Shivam says, “It is inspiring. These girls are armed with MBAs. That is why their business sense must have made them decide to stand here and serve food. The quality is excellent and hygienic, which is rare in roadside stalls,” he states.
At 7 am every day, Tawa Talks opens its shutter to a new chapter. And as customers line up for their breakfast, the ladies wear their aprons and brace up to serve food, sporting a smile and with confidence.
