Tawa Talks: How Three Friends Are Cooking Up Success, Redefining Street Food In Bhubaneswar

Tawa Talks: How Three Friends Are Churning Healthy Recipes, Redefining Street Food In Bhubaneswar

By Bikash Kumar Das Bhubaneswar: At dawn, when Bhubaneswar is still stretching into the day, a slotted space in Infocity Road comes alive with the sizzles and rhythm of ladles, and, not to miss the chatter and giggle of three friends who run Tawa Talks, a cafe that they have begun as a start-up, daring to do something different and carving a niche. Behind the counter stand the three women - Priyanka Panigrahi, Jyotimayi Panigrahi, and Supriya Beherdalai, dishing out healthy delicacies as breakfast for all those who leave for offices or classes empty stomachs. Tawa Talks: How Three Friends Are Churning Healthy Recipes, Redefining Street Food In Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat) All the three are not ordinary vendors but MBAs who decided to trade their corporate jobs with a shared dream to create and develop something of their own. Priyanka and Jyoti, both 25 years of age and cousins, are from Gajapati district, while Supriya is 26 and belongs to Ganjam. Once working in comfortable offices at Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, these women could have climbed the corporate ladder with ease. But they wanted to become ‘foodpreneurs’ putting their management knowledge to probably the best use. Tawa Talks: How Three Friends Are Churning Healthy Recipes, Redefining Street Food In Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat) “We used to get good salaries, but we were not happy. We wanted to do something of our own,” says Priyanka while simultaneously attending to a regular customer. Investing a little more than their savings and a belief in themselves, the three friends started a small food outlet serving South Indian and Italian dishes. That’s how Tawa Talks was born a month ago, in September 2025.