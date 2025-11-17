ETV Bharat / offbeat

The 'Light Man' Of Kolkata Who Collected Unique Lamps For Over 65 Years

Kolkata: A flat in Dutta Bagan area of Belgachia in Kolkata is a treasure trove of lights and lamps. This house, named 'Hobby Gallery', is owned by Tapas Basu, who can be called Kolkata’s ‘Light man’ owing to his vast collection of light devices that describe the history of the evolution of light bulbs in different countries of the world over the last 200 years.

A former employee of the Jute Corporation of India, Basu has spent his life collecting lamps. He has literally been in search of light for 65 years and he has been exhibiting his collection at different places for the last six decades.

A unique lamp at Hobby Gallery (ETV Bharat)

Basu says that through his exhibition, he wants to showcase the entire cycle of lighting from its origins to the present.

Among his treasures are several antiques. There is a runner’s hand lantern made of Belgian glass that could endure a heavy storm, rain or wind. It ran on kerosene and made its way to India from England.

Tapas Basu with his collection of lights and lamps (ETV Bharat)

There are lanterns used by forest workers and rangers that were also made in such a way that they would not go out in the event of storms and rains. These also came from foreign countries.