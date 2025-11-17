The 'Light Man' Of Kolkata Who Collected Unique Lamps For Over 65 Years
Tapas Basu's flat in Dutta Bagan area of Belgachia in Kolkata is a treasure trove of lights and lamps
Published : November 17, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST
Kolkata: A flat in Dutta Bagan area of Belgachia in Kolkata is a treasure trove of lights and lamps. This house, named 'Hobby Gallery', is owned by Tapas Basu, who can be called Kolkata’s ‘Light man’ owing to his vast collection of light devices that describe the history of the evolution of light bulbs in different countries of the world over the last 200 years.
A former employee of the Jute Corporation of India, Basu has spent his life collecting lamps. He has literally been in search of light for 65 years and he has been exhibiting his collection at different places for the last six decades.
Basu says that through his exhibition, he wants to showcase the entire cycle of lighting from its origins to the present.
Among his treasures are several antiques. There is a runner’s hand lantern made of Belgian glass that could endure a heavy storm, rain or wind. It ran on kerosene and made its way to India from England.
There are lanterns used by forest workers and rangers that were also made in such a way that they would not go out in the event of storms and rains. These also came from foreign countries.
Basu also possesses a horse carriage lamp that equipped large and small horse carriages during the British era. It is a large Belgian glass lamp with a brass frame that was also powered by kerosene.
Basu’s collection also includes a kerosene-powered steamer lamp that was in use when there was no electricity. It was installed behind a steamer.
Then there is a coloured lamp used by the Police before the advent of traffic lights and automatic signals.
The Indian Railways made extensive use of lamps that were found in the hands of guards and station masters. If one wants to have a look at these lamps, Basu’s flat is the place to go to. These lamps were used to give signals by rotating them.
Basu has traced the journey of light from the beginning when there was no electricity not only in India but even abroad. He has various types of hurricane lamps, lanterns and other that were used in several countries including Germany, France, Japan and England.
He also possesses the devices that were used inside the mines apart from battery-operated table lamps, domes, emergency lights, LED and other modern lighting lamps.
Basu has arranged his collection on a six feet wide and seven feet long bed.
He told ETV Bharat, "I keep everything from the ancient to the modern evolution. I have kerosene based lamps to electric ones. The progress of science and technology at different times and its impact are clearly visible here. The technological thinking of the people two hundred years ago can be seen.