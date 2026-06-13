Tamil Nadu Government Initiative Results In Native Dog Breeds Making A Silent Comeback
Native breeds often associated with Tamil culture and valour are being scientifically bred at the Dog Breeding Centre at Saidapet, reports S. Ravichandran.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Chennai: Native breeds of dogs often associated with Tamil culture and valour are making a silent comeback. The Tamil Nadu government has undertaken an initiative to revive and scientifically breed them and the Dog Breeding Centre at Saidapet stands as a beacon in the effort to conserve these unique native dog breeds that thrive despite Tamil Nadu’s harsh climatic conditions. The Centre hosts breeds like Rajapalayam, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Kanni.
The Centre at Saidapet was set up in 1980 but various shortcomings led to its closure in 2016. It has been revived and is fully operational once again.
Experts say that the traditional dog breeds are teetering on the brink of extinction due to the craze for foreign breeds. Data available at National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBAGR) in Karnal in Haryana that operates under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Tamil Nadu’s Department of Animal Husbandry estimates the population of native dogs in the state between 12,000 to 15,000.
Statistics indicate that the Chippiparai breed accounts for the largest share with approximately 6,000 dogs. The Rajapalayam breed is estimated to number between 3,000 to 4,000 while the Kombai and Kanni breeds are estimated to have a population of around 3,000 each.
Sources disclosed that there is a craze to procure foreign breeds like Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, Beagles, Golden Retrievers, Pugs and Pomeranians to be kept as pets in households, But when these dogs develop skin diseases due to the climatic changes, they are often abandoned on the streets. Consequently, the population of stray dogs has risen and dog bites are on the increase.
Sources disclosed that unlike the foreign breeds, the native dogs are far less prone to congenital issues such as hip dysplasia, skin diseases or heart ailments. With a naturally robust immune system, they require minimal expenditure on medical care and maintenance. They are physically adapted to easily withstand Tamil Nadu's scorching summer heat and the saline air of the coastal regions. They do not require cool environments or 24-hour air conditioning.
They added that breeds like the Kombai and Rajapalayam possess extraordinary natural courage. The native breeds are fiercely loyal, willing to sacrifice their own lives to protect their owners and their families from danger. Furthermore, they do not require packaged foods or expensive nutritional supplements. Simple Indian foods prepared at home such as rice, curd, eggs and ragi porridge are sufficient for them..
Sources added that the short coats of the native breeds make them less susceptible to parasite infestations and there is no need for frequent bathing or grooming.
These breeds are known to have a proud place in history having served in the armies of freedom fighters like the Marudu Brothers and Veerapandiya Kattabomman. It is claimed that if the native breeds are not preserved, India would lose a vital genetic heritage.
Currently, there are 35 dogs at the Saidapet Centre including 13 Rajapalayam dogs of which 11 are females, eight Kombai dogs including six females, eight Chippiparai dogs of which two are males and six Kanni dogs including two males.
Veterinarian Dr. Saravanan disclosed, “"To boost the breeding of these indigenous dog breeds, a medical team visited their native regions and procured three-month-old puppies that are being raised here.”
The staff explained that scientific and meticulous methods are being employed to look after these dogs. They are fed specific portions of high-quality boiled chicken, rice and eggs daily along with boiled vegetables in accordance with their age and weight. They are also given extra protein, calcium or vitamins. The newborn puppies are vaccinated against deadly diseases like Parvovirus, Rabies and Distemper and deworming treatment is administered.
The staff members disclosed that any dog that contracts an infection is immediately isolated and given intensive care. The dog kennels are cleaned with disinfectants twice daily and are dry to prevent skin diseases and tick infestations. Since native breeds are naturally energetic, they are taken for mandatory walks within the Centre’s premises every morning and evening. There are dedicated open spaces where the dogs can play freely without being chained.
Dr. Saravanan informed that Rajapalayam, Chippiparai, Kombai and Kanni breeds are allowed to breed once they reach 1.5 years of age. He explained that inbreeding between dogs of the same family such as siblings or mother and son is strictly prevented.
He said, “Genetic records are meticulously maintained and only healthy, unrelated male and female dogs are selected for breeding. This ensures the birth of healthy puppies free from congenital defects.”
He disclosed that the lifespan of these native dog breeds is 14 years. They should be trained between three to six months.
These dogs are available for those interested in keeping them as pets at reasonable prices. Sources disclosed that they are high in demand. Puppies are allocated according to the priority list once they are weaned and eating solid food. The ones handed over to the public have undergone deworming and first vaccination. A veterinary health certificate and a medical card detailing the schedule for subsequent vaccinations is also provided.
The staff members related that priority in the allocation is given to the Army, paramilitary forces and the Tamil Nadu Police.