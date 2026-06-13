ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tamil Nadu Government Initiative Results In Native Dog Breeds Making A Silent Comeback

Chennai: Native breeds of dogs often associated with Tamil culture and valour are making a silent comeback. The Tamil Nadu government has undertaken an initiative to revive and scientifically breed them and the Dog Breeding Centre at Saidapet stands as a beacon in the effort to conserve these unique native dog breeds that thrive despite Tamil Nadu’s harsh climatic conditions. The Centre hosts breeds like Rajapalayam, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Kanni.

The Centre at Saidapet was set up in 1980 but various shortcomings led to its closure in 2016. It has been revived and is fully operational once again.

Experts say that the traditional dog breeds are teetering on the brink of extinction due to the craze for foreign breeds. Data available at National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBAGR) in Karnal in Haryana that operates under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Tamil Nadu’s Department of Animal Husbandry estimates the population of native dogs in the state between 12,000 to 15,000.

Statistics indicate that the Chippiparai breed accounts for the largest share with approximately 6,000 dogs. The Rajapalayam breed is estimated to number between 3,000 to 4,000 while the Kombai and Kanni breeds are estimated to have a population of around 3,000 each.

Sources disclosed that there is a craze to procure foreign breeds like Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, Beagles, Golden Retrievers, Pugs and Pomeranians to be kept as pets in households, But when these dogs develop skin diseases due to the climatic changes, they are often abandoned on the streets. Consequently, the population of stray dogs has risen and dog bites are on the increase.

Sources disclosed that unlike the foreign breeds, the native dogs are far less prone to congenital issues such as hip dysplasia, skin diseases or heart ailments. With a naturally robust immune system, they require minimal expenditure on medical care and maintenance. They are physically adapted to easily withstand Tamil Nadu's scorching summer heat and the saline air of the coastal regions. They do not require cool environments or 24-hour air conditioning.

They added that breeds like the Kombai and Rajapalayam possess extraordinary natural courage. The native breeds are fiercely loyal, willing to sacrifice their own lives to protect their owners and their families from danger. Furthermore, they do not require packaged foods or expensive nutritional supplements. Simple Indian foods prepared at home such as rice, curd, eggs and ragi porridge are sufficient for them..

Sources added that the short coats of the native breeds make them less susceptible to parasite infestations and there is no need for frequent bathing or grooming.

These breeds are known to have a proud place in history having served in the armies of freedom fighters like the Marudu Brothers and Veerapandiya Kattabomman. It is claimed that if the native breeds are not preserved, India would lose a vital genetic heritage.