Tamil Nadu: At 63, Madurai’s Ganesh Anand Proves Age Cannot Stop Passion For Karakattam

After being fully ready, he bowed with great devotion and tied the salangai to his feet. Then he touched the karaka kumbam , decorated with plastic flowers and parrots, bowed, placed it on his head and danced.

When the team arrived at his house, they found him preparing for practice: Tying a headscarf, applying makeup, spreading cream on his face, putting on pancake, adding white ointment for vibhudhi on his forehead, and drawing lines with a cotton swab.

He eagerly performs Karakattam at various venues, including government events, temple festivals, and weddings. Recognising his dedication, the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu media team visited him at Poigaikaraipatti near Alagarkoil to learn more about his work.

Even after retiring as a senior accountant in the Tamil Nadu government, Anand continues to perform Karakattam energetically. He performs for over an hour-and-a-half on stage, demonstrating stamina and dedication to the art.

Madurai: Age is no bar if a person has a clear decision, courage and perseverance to achieve anything in life, and many have proven that. Ganesh Anand, a 63-year-old from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has achieved multiple milestones in Karakattam, a folk dance he deeply loves.

Anand said, “I am 63 years old. At the age of 50, I learned to dance Karakath properly. Let us call it Karakattam, but do you know how much grace, elegance, and technique it has? I have been passionate about Karakattam since a young age,” he said.

He started dancing Karakattam to entertain retiring officers at his workplace. Later, he sought guidance from senior artists to deepen his understanding. Anand says the encouragement from his friends, wife, son, and relatives motivates him to continue performing.

He added, “I also performed Karakattam during the ‘Platinum Jubilee’ marking the 70th anniversary of the UN, which was celebrated in Madurai. It was my 300th event. People from 38 countries watched it online. Similarly, in 2022, I participated in the Tamil Sangamam held in Kashi and spoke about Karakattam there. Prime Minister Modi sent a letter of appreciation to 100 participants. I am one of them and am very proud to have received that appreciation.”

Anand recalled the time when an old lady gave him Rs 50 as a gift while he was performing Karakattam at an old-age home, and said he still treasures it.

He is convinced that art comes first and everything else later. Therefore, he is showing the utmost interest in teaching the younger generation what he learned at 50. Accordingly, he goes directly to schools and colleges, raises awareness of the importance of Karakatam, and teaches them.

Speaking about this, he said, “If we want to take the art of Karakattam after us, we have to teach it to the younger generation. Only then can we preserve the art. Many artists who rely on this art for a living, are still living in poverty. Therefore, the Union and state governments should do something for them. Only if they and their successors are continuously encouraged will the art grow. Artists will also be able to survive.”

Ganesh Anand lives with his wife, Soundarya. He uses his pension to support poor artists. He has performed Karakattam, which he began learning at 50, on 445 stages. Anand remains dedicated to teaching the art to anyone interested.