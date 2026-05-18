Talks Between Karnataka Government And Transport Trade Unions Fail, May 20 Bus Bandh Call Stands
A representative of employees' union said, since only officials attended the meeting, they were not in a position to make any decision on our demands.
By Anil Gejji
Published : May 18, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: Talks between the State Government and employees of the state-run transport corporations held on Monday evening failed, as both parties stuck to their respective stands regarding the employees' demands.
With this, the bandh call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of transport trade unions on May 20 stands, affecting bus services across all four transport corporations: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Kittur Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Kalyan- Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.
Representatives of transport corporation employees and senior officials from the transport department held a meeting on Monday evening to discuss the employees' demands, but failed to reach a decision.
The employees' demands include a 25 per cent pay raise, effective retrospectively from April 2024, a salary revision every four years, and the release of 38 months of salary arrears. However, the government announced a 12.5 per cent pay hike effective from April 2025 and agreed to release 25 months of pay arrears. But the transport corporation employees rejected the offer and warned they would proceed with the proposed bandh.
"In today's meeting, no consensus was reached. Since only officials attended the meeting on behalf of the government, they were not in a position to make any decision on our demands. We have asked the officials to arrange a meeting with the CM tomorrow. If no meeting takes place tomorrow, we will go ahead with the bandh on May 20 as planned," said a representative of the employees' union.
Meanwhile, Akram Pasha, Managing Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, warned employees against participating in the bandh. "We have decided to adopt a 'no work, no pay' policy. "Any employee who remains absent on May 20 will not be paid for the day," he said. The last time transport corporation salaries were revised was on April 1, 2023.
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