ETV Bharat / offbeat

Talks Between Karnataka Government And Transport Trade Unions Fail, May 20 Bus Bandh Call Stands

Bengaluru: Talks between the State Government and employees of the state-run transport corporations held on Monday evening failed, as both parties stuck to their respective stands regarding the employees' demands.

With this, the bandh call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of transport trade unions on May 20 stands, affecting bus services across all four transport corporations: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Kittur Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Kalyan- Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Representatives of transport corporation employees and senior officials from the transport department held a meeting on Monday evening to discuss the employees' demands, but failed to reach a decision.

The employees' demands include a 25 per cent pay raise, effective retrospectively from April 2024, a salary revision every four years, and the release of 38 months of salary arrears. However, the government announced a 12.5 per cent pay hike effective from April 2025 and agreed to release 25 months of pay arrears. But the transport corporation employees rejected the offer and warned they would proceed with the proposed bandh.