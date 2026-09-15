Tale Of A Vet And A Volunteer: Two Odisha Animal Caregivers Turn Compassion Into A Mission To Save Strays
A retired veterinarian and a volunteer have spent decades rescuing, treating and sheltering Odisha’s abandoned animals, turning compassion into a mission, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Dr Niranjan Sahu retired from government service but refused to retire from compassion. The other, Durga Prasad Padhi, decided not to marry because he did not have the time, for he was happily committed to caring for abandoned animals all his life. It was not without reason that Dr Sahu and Padhi joined hands: they shared a heart that bled for animals, and both decided to give the cause their best shot.
For nearly 45 years, retired veterinarian Dr Sahu has treated animals. Padhi, who has been volunteering for the past 27 years, believes rescuing injured animals is what he was born to do. He also arranges their food and medicines and helps give them another chance at life.
But how did the two Good Samaritans begin their journey of service to ‘animalkind’? Having long been associated with People for Animals, an organisation operating an animal shelter on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the two complemented each other. While Dr Sahu continued treating animals, often spending from his own pocket, Padhi chose to remain unmarried and devote his life and a good part of his earnings to animals with no one else to care for them.
One diagnoses and treats even as the other rescues, shelters and nurses animals back to health.
Animals cannot speak or explain where it hurts. Over the decades, however, Sahu has learnt to read their eyes, movements and behaviour—signs that often reveal what words cannot. “If I wake up in the morning and do not attend to animals, my day does not go well,” he said, summing up a commitment that has outlasted his professional career.
Sahu joined government service as a junior veterinary doctor on August 23, 1982, after completing his studies. He spent the first six years of his career in Koraput district and later served at Sukinda in Jajpur, Sorada in Ganjam, Kakatpur in Puri, Ranpur in Nayagarh, Dhamnagar in Bhadrak and Banki in Cuttack district. He retired as Sub-Divisional Veterinary Officer at Banki on January 31, 2018. Retirement may have ended his government career, but it did not separate him from the animals he had served for decades.
Today, that experience is invaluable at the shelter, where many animals arrive with severe injuries after being hit by vehicles or abandoned on the streets.
“Veterinary care is not merely a profession; it is a relationship built on observation, patience and empathy. You cannot treat animals unless you develop an emotional connection with them. They cannot speak, so we have to understand their problems by observing their posture, behaviour and expressions,” he said.
When he began his career, diagnostic facilities were largely limited to the examination of urine and faecal samples. Veterinary medicine has since been transformed by technology and modern diagnostic systems. Yet he believes no equipment can replace a veterinarian’s ability to understand an animal’s behaviour.
Family responsibilities and health problems have surfaced over the years, but neither could draw him away from his work. “I have devoted myself to these voiceless beings without allowing family requirements or health problems to come in the way. Even when I travel outside the city, I remain connected online and guide paravets about the medicines and food that should be given to different animals,” he added.
Sahu credits his wife and two sons with giving him the freedom and strength to continue. “By God’s grace, my family has never prevented me from serving animals. My wife and two sons have always supported me. Without them, this would not have been possible,” he said.
On the other hand, Padhi’s path was shaped by one of Odisha’s greatest disasters, the 1999 Super Cyclone. Padhi had been fond of animals and birds since childhood. Growing up around animals helped him understand their behaviour and dependence on human beings. But it was the devastation caused by the cyclone that turned his affection into a lifelong mission.
After the disaster, he joined voluntary organisations and travelled to Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, rescuing animals and birds and arranging food for them. He had little knowledge of veterinary treatment at the time but assisted those providing medical care.
More than 27 years later, he continues the work. “At first, I was frightened while rescuing injured dogs. But I no longer feel that fear,” Padhi said. Years of experience taught him that aggression in an injured animal often comes from pain and fear, not hostility.
“Animals also look for love. Whether it is a dog or another animal, they generally attack out of fear. In reality, they are an inseparable part of our lives,” he said.
Animals brought to the shelter often arrive in distress. Some have been struck by vehicles, while others have deep wounds or have been left on the roadside in critical condition. Padhi’s responsibility begins with safely rescuing them. He then oversees their food, medicines, accommodation and continuing care at the shelter.
Born in Buguda in Ganjam district, Padhi now lives with his family in Bhubaneswar. He works as a contractor to earn a livelihood and support his family. For him, however, income is not meant solely for personal needs. He spends a good part of it on animals that have no owners or families to care for them.
His commitment has also shaped the most personal decision of his life. Padhi has chosen to remain unmarried so that he can dedicate himself fully to animal welfare. “I formally began this service during the 1999 Super Cyclone after joining a voluntary organisation. We rescued animals and birds and supplied food in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. I did not know much about their treatment then, but I assisted with their medical care. I have continued the work ever since,” Padhi added.
He said the support of his family had been crucial to his long journey. “It is not possible to serve animals without the cooperation of one’s family. I have been able to come this far because of the encouragement of my family members,” he said.
People for Animals has been working on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar since 1999, initially focusing on cattle protection. Its work has since expanded to include dogs, cats and several other domesticated and injured animals. The shelter currently cares for more than 400 cattle, with particular attention to their food and health. More than 20 members have taken up animal welfare as a mission, while hundreds of volunteers support the organisation’s rescue and care operations.
Dr Sahu has been associated with the organisation for around a decade, attending to the health problems of animals at the shelter. Padhi looks after shelter management and supervises arrangements for food, medicines and other necessities. People for Animals secretary Jiban Ballav Das said both of them had made indispensable contributions to the organisation.
“Dr Niranjan Sahu attends to the health problems of all the animals at the shelter. In critical cases, we seek assistance from government veterinary hospitals. He has been associated with the organisation for around 10 years,” Das said.
Describing Padhi’s role, Das said, “Durga Babu manages the shelter and supervises arrangements for the animals’ food, medicines and other needs. He safely rescues animals injured in accidents, brings them to the shelter and arranges their treatment.”
Animals have the same right to live as human beings, yet cattle, dogs and cats are frequently abandoned after they cease to be useful to their owners. Left to fend for themselves, many suffer hunger, disease and road accidents. Against this indifference stand people like Dr Sahu and Padhi. One brings decades of medical knowledge; the other offers his time, earnings and personal freedom. Their journeys are different, but their purpose is the same - to ensure that pain without a voice does not go unheard.
For the rescue and treatment of critically injured animals and birds in Bhubaneswar, People for Animals can be contacted at 9437114889.
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