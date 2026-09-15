ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tale Of A Vet And A Volunteer: Two Odisha Animal Caregivers Turn Compassion Into A Mission To Save Strays

Bhubaneswar: Dr Niranjan Sahu retired from government service but refused to retire from compassion. The other, Durga Prasad Padhi, decided not to marry because he did not have the time, for he was happily committed to caring for abandoned animals all his life. It was not without reason that Dr Sahu and Padhi joined hands: they shared a heart that bled for animals, and both decided to give the cause their best shot.

For nearly 45 years, retired veterinarian Dr Sahu has treated animals. Padhi, who has been volunteering for the past 27 years, believes rescuing injured animals is what he was born to do. He also arranges their food and medicines and helps give them another chance at life.

But how did the two Good Samaritans begin their journey of service to ‘animalkind’? Having long been associated with People for Animals, an organisation operating an animal shelter on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the two complemented each other. While Dr Sahu continued treating animals, often spending from his own pocket, Padhi chose to remain unmarried and devote his life and a good part of his earnings to animals with no one else to care for them.

Tale Of A Vet And A Volunteer: Two Odisha Animal Caregivers Turn Compassion Into A Mission To Save Strays (ETV Bharat)

One diagnoses and treats even as the other rescues, shelters and nurses animals back to health.

Animals cannot speak or explain where it hurts. Over the decades, however, Sahu has learnt to read their eyes, movements and behaviour—signs that often reveal what words cannot. “If I wake up in the morning and do not attend to animals, my day does not go well,” he said, summing up a commitment that has outlasted his professional career.

Sahu joined government service as a junior veterinary doctor on August 23, 1982, after completing his studies. He spent the first six years of his career in Koraput district and later served at Sukinda in Jajpur, Sorada in Ganjam, Kakatpur in Puri, Ranpur in Nayagarh, Dhamnagar in Bhadrak and Banki in Cuttack district. He retired as Sub-Divisional Veterinary Officer at Banki on January 31, 2018. Retirement may have ended his government career, but it did not separate him from the animals he had served for decades.

Members and volunteers of People for Animals (ETV Bharat)

Today, that experience is invaluable at the shelter, where many animals arrive with severe injuries after being hit by vehicles or abandoned on the streets.

“Veterinary care is not merely a profession; it is a relationship built on observation, patience and empathy. You cannot treat animals unless you develop an emotional connection with them. They cannot speak, so we have to understand their problems by observing their posture, behaviour and expressions,” he said.

When he began his career, diagnostic facilities were largely limited to the examination of urine and faecal samples. Veterinary medicine has since been transformed by technology and modern diagnostic systems. Yet he believes no equipment can replace a veterinarian’s ability to understand an animal’s behaviour.

Members of People for Animals (ETV Bharat)

Family responsibilities and health problems have surfaced over the years, but neither could draw him away from his work. “I have devoted myself to these voiceless beings without allowing family requirements or health problems to come in the way. Even when I travel outside the city, I remain connected online and guide paravets about the medicines and food that should be given to different animals,” he added.