Taking Off From MP, Eurasian Griffon Vulture Returns To India After Flying Across Multiple Countries

Bhopal: A Eurasian griffon vulture released from a location close to Halali Dam near Raisen in Madhya Pradesh has returned to India after a span of eight months.

During this time, it travelled around 15,000 kilometres, moving over multiple geographical locations. The Forest Department recorded its movement across the borders with the help of a radio collar that had been fit on its body before releasing it. It kept a live track of its movement during these months.

The mighty bird travelled across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan during its journey.

Divisional Forest Officer at Vidisha (DFO) Hemant Yadav said, “The vulture is currently camping in Dholpur in Rajasthan.”

Officials related that before being released, this bird was under treatment at Van Vihar in Bhopal for a couple of months. It had been found in an injured condition in the Nagaud area of Satna district on January 29. It was initially taken to Mukundpur Zoo for treatment, from where it was further taken to Van Vihar in Bhopal.

The bird had reportedly shown signs of dehydration and poor appetite. It was treated with fluids and nutritional supplements, and it quickly regained strength. Its recovery accelerated once it was introduced to other vultures at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Bhopal. This highlighted the social nature of these vultures. It was released into the open skies on March 29.

Deputy Director at Van Vihar, Vijay Kumar, explained that the vulture was fitted with a satellite radio collar to gather information regarding its migration. “The purpose was to monitor its movement, which can further help in its conservation. and conservation," he said.

Within a month of its release from near the Halali Dam, this vulture reached Kazakhstan in May.