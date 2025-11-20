Taking Off From MP, Eurasian Griffon Vulture Returns To India After Flying Across Multiple Countries
The Forest Department recorded its movement across the borders with the help of a radio collar that had been fit on its body
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST
Bhopal: A Eurasian griffon vulture released from a location close to Halali Dam near Raisen in Madhya Pradesh has returned to India after a span of eight months.
During this time, it travelled around 15,000 kilometres, moving over multiple geographical locations. The Forest Department recorded its movement across the borders with the help of a radio collar that had been fit on its body before releasing it. It kept a live track of its movement during these months.
The mighty bird travelled across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan during its journey.
Divisional Forest Officer at Vidisha (DFO) Hemant Yadav said, “The vulture is currently camping in Dholpur in Rajasthan.”
Officials related that before being released, this bird was under treatment at Van Vihar in Bhopal for a couple of months. It had been found in an injured condition in the Nagaud area of Satna district on January 29. It was initially taken to Mukundpur Zoo for treatment, from where it was further taken to Van Vihar in Bhopal.
The bird had reportedly shown signs of dehydration and poor appetite. It was treated with fluids and nutritional supplements, and it quickly regained strength. Its recovery accelerated once it was introduced to other vultures at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Bhopal. This highlighted the social nature of these vultures. It was released into the open skies on March 29.
Deputy Director at Van Vihar, Vijay Kumar, explained that the vulture was fitted with a satellite radio collar to gather information regarding its migration. “The purpose was to monitor its movement, which can further help in its conservation. and conservation," he said.
Within a month of its release from near the Halali Dam, this vulture reached Kazakhstan in May.
According to World Wide Fund for Nature India, “After a brief stop in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district in India, the vulture began its northward journey, crossing Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan before reaching Kazakhstan within 44 days, covering an average of 72 km per day. Such movements are typical for Eurasian griffons, which breed in Central Asia and migrate south along the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) to winter in the Indian subcontinent.”
It further said that during its outward migration, the tagged griffon made brief halts of two to five days at only four locations near Yakhdan and Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan, a location 22 km from Samarkand in Uzbekistan, and near Aydar Lake in Uzbekistan, before finally settling in the Kyzylorda region in Kazakhstan on May 11, 2025.
Experts say that bird migration plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance as the migratory birds help pollinate plants, disperse seeds, control pest populations and connect ecosystems across continents.
Of the nine vulture species found in India, the Eurasian griffon and Cinereous vulture (Aegypius monachus) are known to be long-distance migrants.
Kumar explained that the Eurasian griffon vulture is native to the mountainous regions of Asia, as well as North Africa and Europe. Weighing approximately 6 kg to 11 kg, this vulture is distinguished by its white feathers, which resemble a white garland around its neck. Its wingspan ranges from 2.5 metres to 2.8 metres.
Eurasian griffon vultures are highly social birds that often gather in large groups to feed on a single carcass. They are known to form colonies to nest on cliff ledges. They are often referred to as the masters of the sky that utilise thermal updrafts and air currents to soar for hours with minimal energy expenditure instead of flapping their wings frequently. This efficient flight allows them to cover vast areas in search of food.
While most adults are resident, some juvenile and immature individuals are known to undertake long-distance migratory movements, occasionally travelling between continents.
This vulture feeds mainly on the softer parts of carcasses, such as the muscles and viscera. Aided by a long neck, this species can reach far into the carcass without snagging.
Some of them are known to migrate between India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asian countries.
Read More