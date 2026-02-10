ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sushant Mohanty Creates Fine Art From Farm Waste, Takes Straw Craft Beyond Odisha Borders

Sushant Mohanty, originally from Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district, has devoted his life to straw craftsmanship. Though his roots lie in southern Odisha, he now spends most of his time in Bhubaneswar, where his creations are frequently displayed at major fairs and exhibitions such as Sisira Saras, Toshali, and other national handicraft expos.

In a state like Odisha, which has a rich tradition of craftsmanship, some shape clay while others weave sabai grass or bamboo. Straw craft, comparatively newer, has added another distinctive layer to this heritage, recreating mythology, culture and rural life.

Mohanty has made delicate images of deities and vivid depictions of Odisha’s cultural soul, celebrating heritage in a craft using straw that is considered useless after paddy is harvested. Called rice straw, it is often treated as residue and burnt or discarded in fields. But Mohanty’s deft hands have made this the raw material for his eco-friendly craft, executed with precision and aesthetic finesse.

Bhubaneswar: That divine picture of the Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra - made of straw seems flawless. Be it the features of each idol, dimension or the hues of pastels, shades, browns and blacks, each of it has been crafted with such naturalness that one could fault it as too perfect. Behind this perfection are the hands of artist Sushant Mohanty, whose meticulousness has lent the craft name and fame in the state and beyond.

Using rice straw, Sushant creates detailed images of the Trinity besides depictions of Saraswati, Radha-Krishna, and scenes from the Puranas. His work also showcases Odisha’s folk traditions, tribal life, natural landscapes and portraits of great personalities, making each piece a visual narrative of the state’s identity.

Sushant Mohanty Creates Fine Art From Farm Waste, Takes Straw Craft Beyond Odisha Borders (ETV Bharat)

Sushant has been practising this art for over 30 years, learning the technique from renowned craftsman Arun Mohan Patra. Mohanty is one of many family members involved in straw art. His father, brothers and other family members are also engaged in the same work, keeping the tradition alive through collective effort.

“It takes around three to five days to give one artwork its final shape,” Sushant says, adding that the price of the artwork varies depending on size and intricacy.

Sushant Mohanty Creates Fine Art From Farm Waste, Takes Straw Craft Beyond Odisha Borders (ETV Bharat)

Small pieces start from Rs 50, while large, detailed artworks can cost up to Rs 50,000. Sushant sells his creations at fairs and exhibitions in Bhubaneswar and travels extensively to cities such as Rajasthan, Mumbai, Gujarat, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata to showcase his work. His art has also found admirers among Odia communities living abroad, who often purchase these pieces as symbols of cultural connection.

Sushant Mohanty Creates Fine Art From Farm Waste, Takes Straw Craft Beyond Odisha Borders (ETV Bharat)

Raw material collection, Mohanty feels, is a challenge in itself. He moves from village to village to source suitable rice straw. He uses straw from different stages of paddy processing, some artworks need raw stalks, some are made with straw from the fruition stage and many from post-threshing residue. All these varieties give different texture and colour to the unique art.

“We work on an entire range of straws. That is because for brown, red, black and green, we use only pure and natural straw. It might seem unbelievable, but we do not use a single tinge of artificial colour for our crafts. So selecting the right kind is not easy,” he explains.

Sushant Mohanty Creates Fine Art From Farm Waste, Takes Straw Craft Beyond Odisha Borders (ETV Bharat)

Customers look at the straw craft with awe. “It is very beautiful and not everyone can do this kind of work. Irrespective of being a unique art, the beauty lies in the detailing, which only a few artists can master,” said one customer at an exhibition.

At a time when agricultural waste is becoming an environmental concern in northern India, straw craft surely stands out as a creative solution- blending sustainability with tradition. “It is environment-friendly and sustainable, the two basic things the present generation of art lovers look at. So straw craft could be the best piece of decor for many,” Mohanty signs off.