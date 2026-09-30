After Laying Down Arms, Bastar's Arjun Clears Class X In First Division, Sets Target To Become An 'Education Ambassador'
Though he faced challenges of late education, the surrendered Naxal attributes his success in matriculation to police personnel who helped him in every step.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): For someone who has spent crucial 15 years of life hiding in the dark forests, dodging police, playing with guns and grenades, recreating a safe and secured life as a normal human being may not have been easy. Taunts and the trauma apart, getting back to basics was difficult for Arjun Oyam. But after he laid down arms following the anti-Naxal drive in Bastar, he decided to give himself a second chance. And that resolve of his bore fruit when he cleared the matriculation exam in first division.
"Once upon a time, what my leaders assigned me was absolute, unchangeable. Whether it was planting landmines or ambushing security personnel to inflict casualties, these actions were integral duties within the Naxal organization. But no more. Now my life has changed," says Arjun from Todka village.
In October 2025, when Arjun along with 200 armed Maoists, laid down his arms and embraced a life of rehabilitation, he decided to give a new beginning to his life and thus surfaced his long-cherished childhood dream - to become educated and do something good for the society. He shared his wish with the administration which immediately consented to support him.
Arjun traded the weapon he once held for a pen and set his sight on something meaningful. He prepared for the Class X examination at the rehabilitation centre and secured 335 out of 500 marks, demonstrating that determination to achieve something good leads to success.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Umesh Prasad Gupta congratulated Arjun on his success. He assured him of all possible support for his further education. "Despite facing difficult circumstances, Arjun has achieved first-division in matriculation, securing 335 marks through sheer willpower and hard work. This achievement marks an important step towards a positive transformation in his life," he said.
Police officials played a crucial role in Arjun's success. Throughout his exam preparation, senior police officers constantly boosted his morale and provided the necessary books and study materials. They assisted him at every stage, from filling out the exam application to the actual study process, enabling him to concentrate and do well in the exams without thinking about the past, the official stated.
"We will extend all possible assistance for his further education. His dream of completing his Class XII exams will also be fulfilled. His connect with the children of his village is commendable. We hope that as Arjun will keep doing well and inspire the children of his village to pursue education and contribute to the region's development," Gupta added.
Arjun now intends to work with the children in his village. "I want to play a role in providing village children with opportunities for higher studies. I want to become an 'education ambassador' in my village, raising awareness about the importance of education among the children," says Arjun who believes that education is the only means to pave a new path for development of both the village and the entire region.
Arjun's effort is being discussed not only in his village but the entire region. A positive example of rehabilitation and integration into the mainstream following his surrender, Arjun has proved that despite challenging circumstances, one can contribute to nation building through strong willpower, hard work and proper guidance.
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