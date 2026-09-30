ETV Bharat / offbeat

After Laying Down Arms, Bastar's Arjun Clears Class X In First Division, Sets Target To Become An 'Education Ambassador'

Arjun Oyam being congratulated by Bijapur SP Umesh Prasad Gupta ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): For someone who has spent crucial 15 years of life hiding in the dark forests, dodging police, playing with guns and grenades, recreating a safe and secured life as a normal human being may not have been easy. Taunts and the trauma apart, getting back to basics was difficult for Arjun Oyam. But after he laid down arms following the anti-Naxal drive in Bastar, he decided to give himself a second chance. And that resolve of his bore fruit when he cleared the matriculation exam in first division.

"Once upon a time, what my leaders assigned me was absolute, unchangeable. Whether it was planting landmines or ambushing security personnel to inflict casualties, these actions were integral duties within the Naxal organization. But no more. Now my life has changed," says Arjun from Todka village. In October 2025, when Arjun along with 200 armed Maoists, laid down his arms and embraced a life of rehabilitation, he decided to give a new beginning to his life and thus surfaced his long-cherished childhood dream - to become educated and do something good for the society. He shared his wish with the administration which immediately consented to support him. Arjun traded the weapon he once held for a pen and set his sight on something meaningful. He prepared for the Class X examination at the rehabilitation centre and secured 335 out of 500 marks, demonstrating that determination to achieve something good leads to success. Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Umesh Prasad Gupta congratulated Arjun on his success. He assured him of all possible support for his further education. "Despite facing difficult circumstances, Arjun has achieved first-division in matriculation, securing 335 marks through sheer willpower and hard work. This achievement marks an important step towards a positive transformation in his life," he said.