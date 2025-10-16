ETV Bharat / offbeat

Surguja Girl Campaigns To Bring Recognition To Chhattisgarh’s Art And Culture

Surguja: Why hasn't the tribal art of Bastar got due recognition? With this question in mind, Deeksha Tiwari of Surguja has undertaken a campaign to ensure that tribals of Chhattisgarh get recognised for their various art forms, along with the benefits that come with it.

Having previously worked with the United Nations as well as a local health and welfare company, she left her job after being deeply moved by her experience in Bastar during the course of her research, and decided to pursue her passion of promoting arts and culture.

Although she presently lives in Noida, she is working relentlessly to promote the folk art, culture and practices of tribals from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Already, she has initiated a project to revive the Ghotul tradition of the Muria community in Bastar by training 25 youngsters.

Surguja Girl Campaigns To Bring Recognition To Chhattisgarh Art And Culture (ETV Bharat)

It was while working on a thesis on the relationship of tribals with the welfare state in the face of structural violence that she spent some time studying the miniscule Muria community. They practice a tradition called Ghotul, wherein unmarried young men and women live together to receive social, cultural and literary education, while sharing their experiences. In the process they choose their life partners.

This tradition was often interrupted by the Naxalites, and led to the Ghotul gradually ceasing to attract crowds.

Deeksha said even after she had joined a job at an investment firm after completing her postgraduation, her roots in Chhattisgarh were always on her mind. She kept asking herself what she was doing for her beloved state.

She also realised that amid the diverse arts and culture of India, while people talked about the art coming from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhubani and Gond, the others were rarely mentioned.

“With this thought in mind, we have started working with Chinhari Culture Foundation, and want to promote the culture of states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar by providing grants,” she said.