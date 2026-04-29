Surat Farmer Undertakes Ghanjeevamrit Production At Industrial Scale
Kamlesh Patel aims to reduce India’s dependence on imported chemical fertilisers.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Surat: A farmer in Surat has undertaken an initiative to produce Ghanjeevamrit, an organic alternative to chemical fertilisers, at an industrial scale. Kamlesh Patel aims to reduce India’s dependence on imported chemical fertilisers.
It needs to be underlined that there has been a lot of concern among the farming community regarding the impact of the Middle East crisis on the cost of imported fertilizers that are known to have a harmful impact on soil health.
A resident of Ambheti village in Palsana taluka, Kamlesh not only practices natural farming but is also committed to ensuring that India reduces its reliance on imported chemical fertilisers.
The Agriculture Department is actively promoting natural farming by training farmers and developing master trainers. Kamlesh is one such master trainer who has inspired numerous farmers to adopt natural farming practices.
Sources say that presently, more than 800,000 farmers in the state have transitioned to natural farming, which is being carried out over 550,000 hectares of land. With this expansion, Ghanjeevamrit is increasingly being used as a substitute for chemical fertilisers. Its demand is on the rise.
Ghanjeevamrit is a powerful, solid organic fertiliser made from fermented cow dung, jaggery, pulse flour and soil that acts as a potent soil microbial booster. It is prepared by mixing these ingredients, allowing them to ferment for 48 hours and drying them into lumps for easy storage for up to six months. It is said to promote soil fertility, improve structure and increase phosphorus and potassium levels. It is applied at the time of sowing and is especially useful in rainy seasons when liquid inputs are not ideal.
Kamlesh is presently producing 1,000 bags of 40 kg each daily and marketing them across Gujarat and some other states. He aims to double this capacity to 2,000 bags per day this year.
He has also been producing Jeevamrit, a 100% organic, fermented liquid fertiliser and bio-enhancer made from desi cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, pulse flour and soil that boosts microbial activity, earthworm count, and
He told ETV Bharat, “More and more farmers are adopting natural farming, and this has led to an increase in the demand for Jeevamrit and Ghanjeevamrit. Last year, we sold 50,000 bags of 40 kg each, and this year we plan to produce 100,000 bags.”
In 2016, Kamlesh had attended a three-day seminar on ‘Zero Budget Natural Farming’ conducted by Subhash Palekar that left him deeply influenced. He immediately gave up chemical fertilisers and adopted natural farming.
In 2017, he achieved excellent results in sugarcane cultivation while using natural farming methods. He recorded a yield of 45 tonnes per hectare. Impressed by this success, the other farmers in his village also showed interest in adopting the method, but they lacked access to Jeevamrit and Ghanjeevamrit. They were reluctant to prepare them, which prompted Kamlesh to begin large-scale production of both the inputs.
He is currently producing around 40,000 kg of Ghanjeevamrit and 1,000 litres of Jeevamrit daily, which he sells for Rs 6 per kg and Rs 5 per litre, respectively.
He has received support from the Gujarat Agriculture Department in the form of subsidies for setting up a Bio-Resource Centre (BRC) for producing Jeevamrit and financial assistance for Ghanjeevamrit production through Farmers Producer Company (FPO).
Joint Director with the Gujarat Natural Farming Development Board, Nitin Gamit, said that significant progress is being made in the field of natural farming in Gujarat. “The government has implemented various schemes to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming. As a result, alternatives to chemical fertilisers such as Jeevamrit and Ghanjeevamrit are being made available to them,” he said.
Kamlesh will be one of the speakers at the panel discussion on ‘Self-reliance in Chemical Fertilisers: Strategies for Import Substitution in the Fertiliser Sector’ that is scheduled to be held on May 1 as a part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Surat.