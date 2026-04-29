ETV Bharat / offbeat

Surat Farmer Undertakes Ghanjeevamrit Production At Industrial Scale

Kamlesh is presently producing 1,000 bags of 40 kg each daily and marketing them across Gujarat and some other states. ( ETV Bharat )

Surat: A farmer in Surat has undertaken an initiative to produce Ghanjeevamrit, an organic alternative to chemical fertilisers, at an industrial scale. Kamlesh Patel aims to reduce India’s dependence on imported chemical fertilisers.

It needs to be underlined that there has been a lot of concern among the farming community regarding the impact of the Middle East crisis on the cost of imported fertilizers that are known to have a harmful impact on soil health.

A resident of Ambheti village in Palsana taluka, Kamlesh not only practices natural farming but is also committed to ensuring that India reduces its reliance on imported chemical fertilisers.

The Agriculture Department is actively promoting natural farming by training farmers and developing master trainers. Kamlesh is one such master trainer who has inspired numerous farmers to adopt natural farming practices.

Sources say that presently, more than 800,000 farmers in the state have transitioned to natural farming, which is being carried out over 550,000 hectares of land. With this expansion, Ghanjeevamrit is increasingly being used as a substitute for chemical fertilisers. Its demand is on the rise.

Kahmlesh showing the organic Ghanjeevamrit fertiliser. (ETV Bharat)

Ghanjeevamrit is a powerful, solid organic fertiliser made from fermented cow dung, jaggery, pulse flour and soil that acts as a potent soil microbial booster. It is prepared by mixing these ingredients, allowing them to ferment for 48 hours and drying them into lumps for easy storage for up to six months. It is said to promote soil fertility, improve structure and increase phosphorus and potassium levels. It is applied at the time of sowing and is especially useful in rainy seasons when liquid inputs are not ideal.

Kamlesh is presently producing 1,000 bags of 40 kg each daily and marketing them across Gujarat and some other states. He aims to double this capacity to 2,000 bags per day this year.