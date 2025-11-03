ETV Bharat / offbeat

Surat Businessman Frees 290 Farmers From Debt To Mark Mother’s Death Anniversary

Surat: Can money buy emotions? Perhaps not, but wise use of money can surely brighten the lives of those who are suffering.

In a rare humane gesture, a Surat businessman Babubhai Jirawala (Chodwadia) has freed 290 farmers of his Jira village in Amreli of a 30-year-old ‘fraudulent’ debt by donating Rs 89,89,209 to mark his mother’s death anniversary.

The dispute related to the alleged fake loan pertained to Jira Seva Sahakari Mandal and had been going on since 1995. The 290 farmers in question had lost their sleep over the matter.

The burden of debt had left the farmers deeply worried about the fate of their seven acres of land. They were unable to secure any government assistance or loans. The debt had also prevented any division of the said land between brothers.

The farmers had protested and submitted memorandums to the authorities on several occasions and the government had even appointed a commission of inquiry. But the farmers remained disappointed on not seeing any help come their way.

Meanwhile, industrialist Babubhai and his elder brother Ghanshyambhai decided to mark their mother's death anniversary by doing a noble deed.