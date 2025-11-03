Surat Businessman Frees 290 Farmers From Debt To Mark Mother’s Death Anniversary
Babubhai Jirawala (Chodwadia) deposited the entire money with the bank to help the farmers of his native Jira village in Amreli district od Saurashtra
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST
Surat: Can money buy emotions? Perhaps not, but wise use of money can surely brighten the lives of those who are suffering.
In a rare humane gesture, a Surat businessman Babubhai Jirawala (Chodwadia) has freed 290 farmers of his Jira village in Amreli of a 30-year-old ‘fraudulent’ debt by donating Rs 89,89,209 to mark his mother’s death anniversary.
The dispute related to the alleged fake loan pertained to Jira Seva Sahakari Mandal and had been going on since 1995. The 290 farmers in question had lost their sleep over the matter.
The burden of debt had left the farmers deeply worried about the fate of their seven acres of land. They were unable to secure any government assistance or loans. The debt had also prevented any division of the said land between brothers.
The farmers had protested and submitted memorandums to the authorities on several occasions and the government had even appointed a commission of inquiry. But the farmers remained disappointed on not seeing any help come their way.
Meanwhile, industrialist Babubhai and his elder brother Ghanshyambhai decided to mark their mother's death anniversary by doing a noble deed.
Babubhai pointed out emotionally that it was his mother's inspiration that led to this noble deed. The brothers had decided that this time they would do such a thing that even if their mother's name would not be written on any plaque, it would definitely be etched in the hearts of the farmers.
Following this decision, Babubhai deposited the said amount on Labh Panchami in the bank paying off the debt of 290 farmers.
On getting the no dues certificate, the farmers were unable to control their emotions and shed tears of joy. The whole Jira village came alive, and they bowed before the industrialist while giving their heartfelt blessings.
Babubhai disclosed, “We are very happy to do this virtuous work because we have received immense blessings from the farmers because of which my family and I are very happy."
His deed proves that wealth used for humanitarian tasks brings returns in kind that cannot be measured in terms of money. Babubhai has turned his mother's death anniversary into a new beginning for 290 families of Jira village in Amreli district of Saurashtra.
His deed will go a long way in empowering these farmers for the days to come. Their families will sing his praises for several years in future.
