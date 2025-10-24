Who Built The Magnificent Sun Temples Of Bundelkhand: The Chandelas, Pratiharas Or The Kalchuris?
At the confluence of Sunar and Dehar rivers in Rehli, Sagar stands India's sole Sun temple facing east, that too on the Tropic of Cancer.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
By Kapil Tiwari
Sagar: Straddling Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Bundelkhand is an ancient land. Once ruled by the mighty Chandela kings, the region is dotted with Sun temples dating back to the 9-11th centuries.
Different accounts exist about these temples. Some attribute them to the Chandelas, others to the Kalchuris, and still others to the Pratiharas — dynasties that once ruled over the region. Across Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh, ancient Sun temples still stand in Sagar, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.
In Rehli town of Sagar district, at the confluence of the Sunar and Dehar rivers that originate nearby, stands the ruins of a Sun temple that is over a thousand years old, whose remaining sculptures are still a sight to behold.
The archaeological archivist and Museum Commissioner of the Madhya Pradesh government said it appears to date back to the 10th century. Over time, the temple was destroyed before being rebuilt by local chieftains in the 18th century. Of late, efforts have also been made to restore it, especially because of its sculptures. Experts say more research needs to be done on these temples to determine who built it.
The temple faces east, and the entrance walls are adorned with both Vaishnava and Shaiva statues, as well as those of the Navagraha and other Hindu deities. It's also considered a masterpiece of chandelier sculptures.
The sanctum sanctorum houses a massive, magnificent statue of the Sun god. Lord Surya is seated on a chariot drawn by seven horses, with his two wives by his side. Lord Kubera is enshrined on one side. The temple also houses sculptures of the trinity — Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar.
The country's only Sun temple located on the Tropic of Cancer, which also faces east (the direction where the sun 'rises'), holds special significance for sun worship during the Chhath festival, as the first rays of the morning sun fall directly on its sanctum sanctorum.
Rajneesh Jain, coordinator of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at Sagar, said, "First, we need to determine whether the Rehli Sun temple is from the Chandela period." For this, he said, inscriptions, craftsmanship, architectural quality of the temple, construction styles, and iconography will need to be examined minutely.
He further said, "Only then can we say for certain whether it's from the Chandela or Kalchuri period. Let's keep in mind that evidence suggests Rehli was ruled by the Kalchuris."
He went on to add, "We should also discuss how the name Rehli came about. Is it linked to the Chandela king Rahil Dev Barman? Also, there are similar Sun temples in Mahoba and Rahilya Nagar. We need more research."
Jain then brought up the other Sun temples of Bundelkhand. He said, "The Pratihara, Chandela, and Kalachuris ruled parts of this region simultaneously, as well as the entire region singularly, at different times during the 9-11 centuries. Overall, there are 10 Sun temples across Bundelkhand. These include two in Tikamgarh district, one in Sagar, one in Mau Sahnia village of Chhatarpur district, the Rahila Sagar Sun temple in Mahoba, and one near Madawara in Lalitpur. Sun temples are also found in Jhansi, Datia and Unnao."
He continued, "We can see a wide array of Sun temples in the region. While Khajuraho, which also has a Chitragupta temple, can be reliably attributed to the Chandelas, all three dynasties — Pratiharas, Chandelas, and Kalachuris — built Sun temples across Bundelkhand."
Also Read: