Who Built The Magnificent Sun Temples Of Bundelkhand: The Chandelas, Pratiharas Or The Kalchuris?

By Kapil Tiwari Sagar: Straddling Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Bundelkhand is an ancient land. Once ruled by the mighty Chandela kings, the region is dotted with Sun temples dating back to the 9-11th centuries. Different accounts exist about these temples. Some attribute them to the Chandelas, others to the Kalchuris, and still others to the Pratiharas — dynasties that once ruled over the region. Across Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh, ancient Sun temples still stand in Sagar, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. In Rehli town of Sagar district, at the confluence of the Sunar and Dehar rivers that originate nearby, stands the ruins of a Sun temple that is over a thousand years old, whose remaining sculptures are still a sight to behold. The archaeological archivist and Museum Commissioner of the Madhya Pradesh government said it appears to date back to the 10th century. Over time, the temple was destroyed before being rebuilt by local chieftains in the 18th century. Of late, efforts have also been made to restore it, especially because of its sculptures. Experts say more research needs to be done on these temples to determine who built it. The temple faces east, and the entrance walls are adorned with both Vaishnava and Shaiva statues, as well as those of the Navagraha and other Hindu deities. It's also considered a masterpiece of chandelier sculptures.