Sukant Sahu, Odisha’s One-Legged Police Constable Who Inspires As A Medal-Winning Shooter

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: The story of 47-year-old police constable Sukant Sahu from Dhankeewda in Sambalpur is nothing short of exceptional and inspirational. Life threw him into the darkest abyss - losing a leg in an accident was fait accompli - yet instead of giving up, he chose to stand tall again, even on one leg.

Sukant had loved sports since childhood. When he joined the police force in 1999, he received basic training in shooting, just about enough to awaken a dream, but not as much to become a professional shooter. Life moved on. He got married on April 6, 2006, and dreams of a settled life began to take shape.

One of the medals Sukant has bagged (ETV Bharat)

Barely five months after his wedding, tragedy struck.

On September 4, 2006, while returning from duty in Deogarh, he was crushed by a 10-wheeler truck and left severely injured. He had no choice but to live life with one leg, as the other had to be amputated above the knee. In a moment, the man who once ran across grounds with a rifle found himself unable to stand. His dream of becoming a shooter shattered instantly. Depressed, he felt his world was collapsing.

In that darkness, one person refused to let him fall - his wife, Reena Sahu. She reminded him that a shooter does not need two legs, only focus, willpower, and courage. She refused to let him bury his dream and worked with his brain encouraging him to hold the rifle again.

Sukant Sahu, Odisha’s One-Legged Police Constable Who Inspires As A Medal-Winning Shooter (ETV Bharat)

And slowly, with an artificial leg and renewed spirit, Sukant began practicing rifle shooting once again. “After the accident, I was completely broken. My wife stood by me and gave me mental strength,” he recalls.

Practice was not enough. To become a professional shooter, he needed training. So he joined the Western Odisha VSS Shooting Academy in Bhalupali, Sambalpur. There he met coach Ardhendu Padhi, who took him on as a challenge.