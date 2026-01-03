ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sujata Agarwal Defied Climate Challenges To Harvest Kashmiri Saffron At Home And Reap Profits

Jharsuguda (Odisha): Sujata Agarwal from Jharsuguda held a piece of saffron in her hand while she was praying one day, and it suddenly occurred to her to find out how saffron is cultivated.

“At that time, I did not know anything. I had never seen Kashmir. I only knew that it was very expensive; it comes from Kashmir. I asked everyone and got to know it is cultivated in below sub-zero temperatures – a condition that was not possible here.”

But Sujata did not give up and researched saffron cultivation, and through sheer willpower, she decided to experiment with having air-conditioners installed in a 100-square-foot room of her house. It worked. She started cultivating Mogra saffron at home. Moga saffron is said to be the highest and purest grade of Kashmiri saffron, prized globally for its intense potency.

Saffron flowers grown by Sujata. (ETV Bharat)

She achieved remarkable success. Sujata Agarwal said, "I have never been to Kashmir, I had never seen saffron seeds. But I bought the seeds and started cultivating saffron. When the first flower bloomed, I felt that I had succeeded in the venture.”