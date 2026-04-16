ETV Bharat / offbeat

Successful Sisters: Odisha's Lipsa & Tamasa Scale Vdumpling Dynasty Into Rs 2.5 Crore QSR Brand In 3 Years

Soon followed a measured but consistent scale-up. Today, Vdumpling Dynasty operates multiple outlets across Bhubaneswar in Kalinga Nagar, Patia and Saheed Nagar and has expanded to Cuttack’s CDA area. A franchise model has also been introduced, signalling a shift towards a more scalable business framework. The brand is now preparing to enter cities like Berhampur, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Balasore, with a long-term focus on Tier-2 markets and eastern India.

The idea took shape in June 2023 during a small family gathering. Lipsa, who had returned to Bhubaneswar during the COVID-19 period despite a successful corporate career, prepared dumplings and the response was overwhelming. Encouraged, the sisters decided to start with a cloud kitchen model, personally managing cooking and deliveries across residential clusters near their house. Here too, they got such encouraging traction, that they decided to take the first calculated risk. Thus started a compact 90 sq ft outlet in Kalinga Nagar in the city and that was the turning point - when experiment took shape of a structured business.

"The journey has never been about big funding or aggressive marketing. It has been a common instinct, experimentation and a clear understanding of evolving food preferences," say founder-sisters Lipsa Mishra and Tamasa Mishra. No wonder, in a short time, the homegrown brand has carved a niche in Odisha’s competitive fast food space.

Bhubaneswar: Lipsa Mishra and Tamasa Mishra walked away from secure corporate careers and took a leap of faith. This was at a time when the sisters were home and invited a handful of guests where they served dumplings inspired by Indo-Nepalese flavours. The appreciation for the unique flavours created the base of Vdumpling Dynasty, a home kitchen, that in three years is serving a larger customer base establishing itself as a Rs 2.5 crore brand. From their leap of faith, the enterprise has fast grown into a QSR startup with multi-outlets in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

But ask the sisters what has been the key for this success and they say - product differentiation. "Unlike conventional momo outlets, Vdumpling Dynasty consciously avoids mayonnaise-based offerings. We rather opt for healthier things like peanut-based chutneys and align it with authentic Nepalese food practices. Our menu serves Himalayan momos and jhol momos to kothey, pan-fried variants and newer additions like thukpa, sumoi and rice paper-based dishes," say Lipsa and Tamasa. The sisters add that mutton and prawn momos have been added in the local market, which has further strengthened its positioning.

The business has also translated into employment opportunities for many. From a home kitchen setup, the venture has grown to employ over 50 people, with plans for a central kitchen in Khordha district expected to generate another 50 to 60 direct jobs. "We are not looking at scalability only. We are looking at revenue that can build a sustainable ecosystem," says Lipsa, adding, “We had stable corporate careers with good salaries and positions, but there was always a strong urge to build something of our own in our home state.

Odisha's Vdumpling Dynasty Grows from Home Kitchen to Rs 2.5 Crore Food Brand in 3 Years (ETV Bharat)

Tamasa adds that the focus now is on strengthening the brand while expanding its footprint. “Customer trust is our biggest asset. While Lipsa looks after production and operations, I focus on customer feedback, value addition and administration. We are looking at carrying the brand beyond Odisha and establishing a strong presence across eastern India,” she says.

From the very first year, the brand clocked around 30,000 orders, with over 38 percent repeat customers, an indicator of strong retention. "Within three years, we have sold more than five lakh dumplings so we are sure we are one of the most preferred names in Bhubaneswar’s dumpling segment and that makes us happy," says Tamasa.

But the sisters say customer loyalty has played a key role in this growth. “I am a big fan of their Himalayan momos. The thin outer layer and authentic taste are rare to find here. I travel nearly 25 kilometres just to eat here,” said Chetana Mahapatra who has been a regular at the Kalinga Nagar outlet. Another customer, Ahil, said, "Northeast flavours are most authentic here. The jhol momos and peanut chutney are a cut above the rest. The quality and consistency keep me coming back.”

The enterprise being awarded at Swiggy’s ‘She The Change 2026’ platform (ETV Bharat)

The brand’s rise has also drawn national attention. Vdumpling Dynasty was recognised at Swiggy’s ‘She The Change 2026’ platform, where Lipsa and Tamasa represented Odisha among a select group of women entrepreneurs. Chosen from nearly 70,000 women-led businesses, the duo was among 28 winners and received the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ recognition.

As Vdumpling Dynasty prepares for its next phase of expansion, their success is a proof of how calculated risk, product clarity and consistent execution can transform a small idea into a scalable business.