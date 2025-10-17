ETV Bharat / offbeat

Success Story: Karnal Engineer Quits Job To Run Fish Business, Earns Crores

Karnal: In today's world, many strive for a good education and a secure, well-paying job, with engineering as a popular career choice. However, the outlook of India’s youth is shifting, with many preferring entrepreneurship over employment. Neeraj Chaudhary from Butana, Karnal, holds an engineering degree but chose to leave the corporate path for fish farming, and it paid rich dividends as he now earns crores in profits.

Neeraj completed his Mechanical BTech in 2012 and joined his father’s fish business, aiming to expand it using skills learned from his father even during his studies.

Neeraj said when he envisioned doing something new in fish farming in 2012, he resolved to go beyond traditional methods. With unwavering commitment to his dreams, he travelled to around 28 to 29 countries, including about 14 countries in Europe, as well as the US, Australia, and Israel, eager to gather knowledge and bring change.

During these visits, he met people involved in fish farming and scientists associated with the aquaculture industry. In 2014, he returned to India and installed the Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) on his fish farm.

According to Neeraj, he was the first person in India to set up an RAS system, and now many others are following in his footsteps. His willingness to lead the way demonstrates that one person’s innovation can inspire a new wave of progress for an entire industry.

He explained that RAS technology enables fish farming in tanks on less than one acre, resulting in about 12 times more yield than traditional methods. Production from one acre matches 15 to 20 acres conventionally, and 90 per cent of the water is recycled, preventing shortages.