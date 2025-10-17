Success Story: Karnal Engineer Quits Job To Run Fish Business, Earns Crores
Neeraj Chaudhary visited 28-29 countries to learn about fish farming and introduce improvements
October 17, 2025
Karnal: In today's world, many strive for a good education and a secure, well-paying job, with engineering as a popular career choice. However, the outlook of India’s youth is shifting, with many preferring entrepreneurship over employment. Neeraj Chaudhary from Butana, Karnal, holds an engineering degree but chose to leave the corporate path for fish farming, and it paid rich dividends as he now earns crores in profits.
Neeraj completed his Mechanical BTech in 2012 and joined his father’s fish business, aiming to expand it using skills learned from his father even during his studies.
Neeraj said when he envisioned doing something new in fish farming in 2012, he resolved to go beyond traditional methods. With unwavering commitment to his dreams, he travelled to around 28 to 29 countries, including about 14 countries in Europe, as well as the US, Australia, and Israel, eager to gather knowledge and bring change.
During these visits, he met people involved in fish farming and scientists associated with the aquaculture industry. In 2014, he returned to India and installed the Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) on his fish farm.
According to Neeraj, he was the first person in India to set up an RAS system, and now many others are following in his footsteps. His willingness to lead the way demonstrates that one person’s innovation can inspire a new wave of progress for an entire industry.
He explained that RAS technology enables fish farming in tanks on less than one acre, resulting in about 12 times more yield than traditional methods. Production from one acre matches 15 to 20 acres conventionally, and 90 per cent of the water is recycled, preventing shortages.
Neeraj explained that after implementing this system, thousands of fish farmers from across the country visited to see the RAS technology and adopted it. By sharing his knowledge, he has empowered thousands of others to earn significant profits from fish farming, demonstrating how sharing success lifts others and leads to greater achievements.
Moreover, he noticed market price fluctuations and decided to create processed fish products for better quality and higher profits. He launched his brand, "Fish Bite", which sells protein-rich, health-focused fish products.
Products Sold At Over 300 Outlets
Neeraj initially faced challenges promoting his brand, but the business grew as customers sought quality fish products. His items are renowned for their high protein content, delicious taste, and exceptional quality, and are now available at over 300 outlets in major cities, including Delhi-National Capital Region. He also trains other fish farmers to start similar ventures.
He addressed customers’ dislike of bones by producing about 35 boneless and popular fish products, all of which were well-received and known for their flavour. He added that his farms now raise about 16 types of freshwater fish, catering to both lower-priced and premium market segments. With rising demand, his business presence has expanded to five states, generating an annual income of approximately Rs three crore. Additionally, he operates a hatchery that supplies stock to other fish farmers, further boosting his reach and growth.
Father Is A Padma Shri Awardee
Neeraj Chaudhary is the son of Sultan Singh. His father is a well-known name in the field of fish farming and has achieved several major milestones in this sector. For his contributions, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2019. He has also received numerous national and international recognitions for his work in aquaculture.
