Success Of Rohtak Wrestler Is Embedded In Power Of Humanity
Lalit Sherawat was adopted by a family in Kheri Sadh village of Rohtak when he was abandoned by his relatives as a six-year-old orphan
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Rohtak: The non-descript village of Khedi Sadh is celebrating the arrival of its wrestler Lalit Sherawat after winning a silver medal at the Asian Championships held recently in Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. Very few know that Lalit’s success stands embedded in the power of humanity. When he was left an orphan, a family from Khedi Sadh had come forward to adopt the six year old Lalit and raise him.
Lalit’s journey began with a struggle when he lost his parents at the tender age of six. At that time, he was studying in a Gurukul in Jhajjar and his relatives refused to bear his expenses. But his friend Vijay Gehlawat, whom he had met at the Gurukul, decided to make him a member of his own family. Vijay called his father, Master Joginder Gehlawat, and said, "Now we are not two, but three brothers." This changed Lalit's life forever.
Master Joginder Gehlawat embraced Lalit as a part of his family. In Khedi Sadh village, Lalit found not only a roof over his head but also the love of parents and the support of brothers. Today, Lalit acknowledges that his true home is no longer Karhans in Panipat but Khedi Sadh in Rohtak where Master Joginder Gehlawat and his wife are his parents.
With the support of the Gehlawat family, Lalit demonstrated his prowess in sports. He reached the international level in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 55 kg category. He has won half a dozen medals to date. He brought glory to his country and family by winning a silver medal at the recent Asian Championships in Kyrgyzstan.
He received a warm welcome on returning to Khedi Sadh. Recalling his childhood, Lalit said, “I had no parents to support me. My uncles left me at the Gurukul in Jhajjar. After some time, they refused to pay for my expenses. I met Vijay there who called me home and said, 'We have got another brother.' Then I started learning wrestling. My family supported me whole heartedly. Gradually, medals started coming and today I am standing here."
Lalit is currently serving as a Havildar in the Indian Navy. Master Joginder Gehlawat is now busy building a new house for him and preparing for his wedding. He has been saying proudly that he has not two but three sons and all of them are international wrestlers. He strives to ensure that Lalit receives all the comforts that a son receives from his family.