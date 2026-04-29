ETV Bharat / offbeat

Success Of Rohtak Wrestler Is Embedded In Power Of Humanity

Rohtak: The non-descript village of Khedi Sadh is celebrating the arrival of its wrestler Lalit Sherawat after winning a silver medal at the Asian Championships held recently in Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. Very few know that Lalit’s success stands embedded in the power of humanity. When he was left an orphan, a family from Khedi Sadh had come forward to adopt the six year old Lalit and raise him.

Lalit’s journey began with a struggle when he lost his parents at the tender age of six. At that time, he was studying in a Gurukul in Jhajjar and his relatives refused to bear his expenses. But his friend Vijay Gehlawat, whom he had met at the Gurukul, decided to make him a member of his own family. Vijay called his father, Master Joginder Gehlawat, and said, "Now we are not two, but three brothers." This changed Lalit's life forever.

Master Joginder Gehlawat embraced Lalit as a part of his family. In Khedi Sadh village, Lalit found not only a roof over his head but also the love of parents and the support of brothers. Today, Lalit acknowledges that his true home is no longer Karhans in Panipat but Khedi Sadh in Rohtak where Master Joginder Gehlawat and his wife are his parents.