Saraswati Bhuvan Students Pay Tuition Fees Of Needy Students From Leftover Money Of Their Trip
Early teens teach adults a lesson of empathy and kindness
Published : November 15, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST|
Updated : November 15, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Saraswati Bhuvan School have challenged the notion that today's young generation lack in empathy and kindness. These students from eighth to tenth standard, primarily teenagers through an act of kindness, have set new standards for even adults to follow.
These students had left-over money after they returned from a school trip. They decided to use that money for a social causes instead of splurging on frivolous items. They proposed to pay the educational fees of children of poor farmers who have suffered huge losses in the recent heavy rains that lashed Marathwada.
"It is nice to note, this initiative was supported by all students of these three grades. They collected the money, which was handed over to me and tuition fees of six students, who are children of needy farmers, were paid," informed Principal Vishwaroop Nikumbh.
An educational trip to Kerala was planned by the school from October 25-November 2, 2025, and the students were asked to pay a fee of Rs 15,000. It was inclusive car rentals, accommodation, bus tickets and food. All the necessary insurance for the students was also included in it.
Around 90 students enlisted and returned from this trip on November 2, 2025. When the children returned, their teachers realised that 300 rupees of each student was remaining, which was a good sum of Rs 27,000.
The principal decided to return Rs 300 to each student. When the students were informed of it, the heads of each class asked for some time to discuss with their classmates. The class heads suggested that instead of taking back the money, they would rather contribute for the tuition fees of some students who are children of farmers who had suffered severe losses in the recent rains.
These are students of fifth, sixth and seventh grades, whose parents would have found it difficult to pay their fees. They conveyed this decision to their principal.
One of the student representatives, Shrivarad Kulkarni, said, "Once we would have received the remaining amount, most would have splurged it on eating pizzas, burgers or on cold drinks, while others would have spent it on some other frivolous items, instead of returning to their parents."
"We had seen reels on Instagram of farmers who have been left heartbroken after suffering immense financial losses due to the heavy rains. Some students in our school are children of farmers, and that is how we got the idea of helping needy students."
He added, "In fact, some students are orphans in our class. And we thought instead of taking back the money, we will help them. I am happy that all students agreed to this proposal."
After this initiative was accepted by school management, six students benefited. Nikumbh said, "The school had paid the educational fees of six students from the fifth to seventh standards. Some of these students are children of farmers, while a few are needy."
"I am happy, my students have given a positive message to society. It is gratifying to see this deep empathy at such a young age," added Nikumbh.
