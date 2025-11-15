ETV Bharat / offbeat

Saraswati Bhuvan Students Pay Tuition Fees Of Needy Students From Leftover Money Of Their Trip

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Saraswati Bhuvan School have challenged the notion that today's young generation lack in empathy and kindness. These students from eighth to tenth standard, primarily teenagers through an act of kindness, have set new standards for even adults to follow. These students had left-over money after they returned from a school trip. They decided to use that money for a social causes instead of splurging on frivolous items. They proposed to pay the educational fees of children of poor farmers who have suffered huge losses in the recent heavy rains that lashed Marathwada. "It is nice to note, this initiative was supported by all students of these three grades. They collected the money, which was handed over to me and tuition fees of six students, who are children of needy farmers, were paid," informed Principal Vishwaroop Nikumbh. An educational trip to Kerala was planned by the school from October 25-November 2, 2025, and the students were asked to pay a fee of Rs 15,000. It was inclusive car rentals, accommodation, bus tickets and food. All the necessary insurance for the students was also included in it. Students of Saraswati Bhuvan have paid tuition fees of six needy children (ETV Bharat) Around 90 students enlisted and returned from this trip on November 2, 2025. When the children returned, their teachers realised that 300 rupees of each student was remaining, which was a good sum of Rs 27,000.