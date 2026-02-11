ETV Bharat / offbeat

Students At Gyanmanjari Innovative University In Bhavnagar Develop Underwater Drone

Bhavnagar: Students of Gyanmanjari Innovative University in Bhavnagar have developed an underwater drone that can be put to use in the industrial as well as defence sectors. It is quite different from the drones that can be seen flying in the air or moving on water.

This underwater drone has been developed by the students of the Department of Chemical Engineering. The developers told ETV Bharat that while this drone was designed keeping in mind the chemical industry, it can also be used in the national security sector to meet the needs of the defence forces.

This drone was put up for display at an exhibition organized by the Gyanmanjari Innovative University. "Our current project is an underwater drone which we've created for the chemical industry. It has mainly been developed to solve the problems pertaining to the pipes in the chemical industries through which chemicals are transported. Emptying such pipes is a difficult and time-consuming process. If there is any problem in the pipes, this drone can easily detect it. Apart from detecting, the drone can also solve the problem,” explained one of the students, Ashwin.