Stuck In India Due To Iran War, Czech Cello Player Narrates Experience As She Tours Bihar
Margherita Quinoa, who hails from Mikulov town in Moravia region of the Czech Republic, was unable to fly back because of Middle East crisis
Published : April 12, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Patna: Unable to leave India on account of the Israel-US-Iran war, a Czech musician has used her prolonged stay as an opportunity to know India’s culture, folklore and diversity from close quarters.
Margherita Quinoa, who hails from Mikulov town in the Moravia region of the Czech Republic, has been stuck in India for over a month as she was not getting flight tickets to return home.
This cello player told ETV Bharat she was supposed to return in March, but the West Asia conflict upended her travel plans.
"I came to Delhi on October 28, 2025. I was working on a four-month contract with a music company. My visa was for six months. I was supposed to return after the contract ended on March 24, but many flights were cancelled. The fares for the direct flights that were available had increased manifold," Margherita said.
She added that when she tried to book a ticket to Germany, she found the fares had increased five to six times, making it prohibitively expensive. Her family was concerned about flights via Dubai, given the constant reports of drone attacks and tensions on that route. They expressed concerns about her security.
Margherita has earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in music from Switzerland. Her father runs a music school in the Czech Republic and her mother is a writer.
She said that initially, she was very nervous about not being able to return home. That's when she contacted Sachin Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Bihiya Nagar Panchayat in Bihar, whose company is affiliated with the same music firm in Delhi where she was working.
After much effort, she was able to secure a flight ticket back home for April 24. Until then, Sachin invited her to visit Bihar.
She disclosed that during her four-month stay in Delhi, her life was confined to her studio and flat. When she suddenly found time, she decided to explore India closely. She loves nature, travel and exploring new cultures. That's why she dedicated this extra time to travelling across India. She has already visited Varanasi and plans to visit Rajgir, Gaya and Bodhgaya. In Bihar, she also learned to tie a gamchha.
"I faced some challenges during my visit to India. The pollution on the roads bothered me, and I was often uncomfortable with the strange looks coming from the people. There is a lack of adequate toilets for women in public places. I had to use the washrooms in hotels several times. However, I really liked the cordial behaviour of the people of India," she said.
While in Bihar, she tasted many local dishes and particularly enjoyed Litti-Chokha. She said that in her country, spicy food is rarely eaten, whereas in India, people prefer spicy food. Initially, it felt a bit strange, but now she's gradually grown to like Indian spicy food. Tea with milk, the variety of vegetables and the hospitality of the people here made her experience even more special.
During her stay, Margherita also witnessed many festivals from close quarters. In Bihar, she attended an Iftar party during Ramadan, witnessed Chaitra Chhath and enjoyed the celebration of Ram Navami. She said that India's diversity and festivities continue to fascinate her.
Margherita has a cello from 1871, which is very close to her heart. Talking about Indian musicians, she said, “The people here are also very positive about musical instruments.” She recalled her interactions with many people having ancient instruments like the sitar, flute and harmonium, which she really liked.
Meanwhile, Sachin Kumar Gupta explained that since Margherita is on a working visa, she must inform the local administration and relevant agencies before visiting any new city. Recently, when they both visited Varanasi, Margherita wanted to explore the city on foot while Sachin followed behind in his car. A passerby informed the police that a man was stalking a foreign woman.
"After this, the Police stopped me, but after explaining the whole situation, the matter calmed down. She plans to travel a little more before returning on April 24,” he said.
Margherita said that India, and especially Bihar have deeply influenced her. The art, culture, love of music, natural beauty and evenings on the banks of the Ganges have deeply touched her. She said that upon returning to her country, she will definitely share her experiences with her family and friends.
"I was forced to stay in India because of the war, but now it has turned into one of the most memorable cultural experiences of my life. A walk along the banks of the River Ganges in the evening is the best moment of relaxation for me," she said.
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