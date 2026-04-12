ETV Bharat / offbeat

Stuck In India Due To Iran War, Czech Cello Player Narrates Experience As She Tours Bihar

Margherita Quinoa, who hails from Mikulov town in the Moravia region of the Czech Republic, has been stuck in India for over a month as she was not getting flight tickets to return home. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Patna: Unable to leave India on account of the Israel-US-Iran war, a Czech musician has used her prolonged stay as an opportunity to know India’s culture, folklore and diversity from close quarters.

Margherita Quinoa, who hails from Mikulov town in the Moravia region of the Czech Republic, has been stuck in India for over a month as she was not getting flight tickets to return home.

This cello player told ETV Bharat she was supposed to return in March, but the West Asia conflict upended her travel plans.

"I came to Delhi on October 28, 2025. I was working on a four-month contract with a music company. My visa was for six months. I was supposed to return after the contract ended on March 24, but many flights were cancelled. The fares for the direct flights that were available had increased manifold," Margherita said.

She added that when she tried to book a ticket to Germany, she found the fares had increased five to six times, making it prohibitively expensive. Her family was concerned about flights via Dubai, given the constant reports of drone attacks and tensions on that route. They expressed concerns about her security.

Margherita has earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in music from Switzerland. Her father runs a music school in the Czech Republic and her mother is a writer.

She said that initially, she was very nervous about not being able to return home. That's when she contacted Sachin Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Bihiya Nagar Panchayat in Bihar, whose company is affiliated with the same music firm in Delhi where she was working.

After much effort, she was able to secure a flight ticket back home for April 24. Until then, Sachin invited her to visit Bihar.

She disclosed that during her four-month stay in Delhi, her life was confined to her studio and flat. When she suddenly found time, she decided to explore India closely. She loves nature, travel and exploring new cultures. That's why she dedicated this extra time to travelling across India. She has already visited Varanasi and plans to visit Rajgir, Gaya and Bodhgaya. In Bihar, she also learned to tie a gamchha.