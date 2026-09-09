Strings That Witnessed History: 136-Year-Old German Violin Keeps Freedom Fighter’s Memories Alive In Asansol
Asansol musician Shankhdeep Sengupta preserves a German violin made in 1890, treasured for its distinctive sound and connection with his freedom-fighter ancestors, reports Tarak Chatterjee.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:32 AM IST
Asansol: It is 136 years old. But every part of its body is intact and strong. It still resonates the same music it used to, a century back. Every evening, the music from its strings drifts from a house on Radhanagar Road in Asansol as its current owner Shankhdeep Sengupta starts playing it. Meet the made-in-Germany violin that has almost become immortal, not only through the music it produces but for keeping the memories of a freedom fighter alive.
Sengupta who inherited the violin as a family possession keeps the instrument close to his heart. A musician and a music teacher who plays several instruments, he believes that it can beat the present day violins with its rich and deep tone.
"Despite its age, the violin remains in playable condition. The instrument produces a sound that is unusually warm and resonant. Violins of this kind are rarely seen now. Its age, construction and history make it an antique," Sengupta explains.
The violin, as per the label found inside its box, was manufactured by Germany's Hoff company in 1890.
Sengupta said similar antique musical instruments are auctioned abroad and are valued at Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh or more. For him, however, the violin's worth cannot be measured only in money. Its real value lies in its connection with his family and India’s freedom struggle.
Explaining how the violin found a pride of place in his home, Sengupta says his maternal grandfather, Manik Gupta and maternal granduncle, Sushil Gupta, were freedom fighters who were imprisoned by the British. According to the family account, political prisoners were encouraged to take up educational and extracurricular activities while in jail. Manik Gupta studied homeopathy, while Sushil Gupta learned to play the violin.
It was during this period, Sengupta said, that the German-made violin entered the family. "After his release, Sushil Gupta continued practising the instrument. And I grew up hearing stories of my maternal granduncle playing the violin under a tree in Burdwan," he adds.
The violin thus became part of the family’s memories, not only of music, but also of a generation that had endured imprisonment during the freedom movement. After Sushil Gupta’s death, the violin was kept at the home of one of Sengupta’s uncles. As a child, Sengupta would often see it there, though he did not then understand its importance.
Years later, he began learning the violin in Kolkata and eventually established himself as a musician. With a better understanding of the instrument, he returned to his uncle’s home to take a look at the old violin once again.
This time, he saw it differently.
He recognised its distinctive craftsmanship and realised that the instrument needed to be preserved. With his uncle’s permission, Sengupta brought it home and had it repaired. "Once restored, the violin could be played again. The musicality of the instrument surprised me. After playing this violin, I no longer felt like playing my other violins. Its music can touch anyone," he explains.
Sengupta stated that violin-making styles vary from country to country. "Instruments produced in Germany, Italy and the former Czechoslovakia differ in their shape, proportions and construction. This antique violin has a comparatively short neck and a larger body. Its body is also narrower than that of many modern violins. Its back is another notable feature. While the backs of many violins are made by joining two pieces of wood, Sengupta said this instrument appears to have been crafted from a single piece," he says.
Sengupta believes this construction contributes to its deep and distinctive tone. "Its colour, structure and craftsmanship indicate that it follows the signature style of violins made by the German company," he said.
Several accomplished musicians have listened to the instrument and been struck by its sound, Sengupta adds. Although he considers the violin a valuable antique, he has no intention of treating it merely as a collector's item. Each time he plays it, he feels connected to the people who preserved it before him.
"When I play it, I experience a strange feeling. Its sound fills me with nostalgia, but it also gives me a sense of history. I want the next generation of my family to play it and preserve it with care," Sengupta said while expressing his desire.
For people passing by his home on Radhanagar Road, its music may simply be a beautiful melody at the end of the day. But for Sengupta, the heritage violin is his pride because every note carries a story that began in colonial India and came through generations to reach him.
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