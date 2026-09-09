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Strings That Witnessed History: 136-Year-Old German Violin Keeps Freedom Fighter’s Memories Alive In Asansol

Shankhdeep Sengupta who has preserved the German violin ( ETV Bharat )

Asansol: It is 136 years old. But every part of its body is intact and strong. It still resonates the same music it used to, a century back. Every evening, the music from its strings drifts from a house on Radhanagar Road in Asansol as its current owner Shankhdeep Sengupta starts playing it. Meet the made-in-Germany violin that has almost become immortal, not only through the music it produces but for keeping the memories of a freedom fighter alive. Sengupta who inherited the violin as a family possession keeps the instrument close to his heart. A musician and a music teacher who plays several instruments, he believes that it can beat the present day violins with its rich and deep tone. The heritage musical instrument (ETV Bharat) "Despite its age, the violin remains in playable condition. The instrument produces a sound that is unusually warm and resonant. Violins of this kind are rarely seen now. Its age, construction and history make it an antique," Sengupta explains. The violin, as per the label found inside its box, was manufactured by Germany's Hoff company in 1890. Sengupta said similar antique musical instruments are auctioned abroad and are valued at Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh or more. For him, however, the violin's worth cannot be measured only in money. Its real value lies in its connection with his family and India’s freedom struggle. Explaining how the violin found a pride of place in his home, Sengupta says his maternal grandfather, Manik Gupta and maternal granduncle, Sushil Gupta, were freedom fighters who were imprisoned by the British. According to the family account, political prisoners were encouraged to take up educational and extracurricular activities while in jail. Manik Gupta studied homeopathy, while Sushil Gupta learned to play the violin. Sushil Gupta who used to own and play the instrument (ETV Bharat)