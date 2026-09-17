ETV Bharat / offbeat

Street Food Becomes Sacred Art: Pune Brothers Turn 21,000 Panipuris Into Magnificent Ganpati Idol

Pune: Twenty-one thousand crisp panipuris, ordinarily destined to be filled with tangy water and spicy stuffing, have found an altogether different purpose on Pune’s Fergusson College Road. Carefully arranged over bamboo and paper, they have taken the form of a towering 13-foot Ganpati idol that is drawing crowds during the city’s Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Created by brothers Rupesh and Dinesh Gudmewar, proprietors of the popular Ganesh Bhel, the installation combines devotion with the everyday materials of their food business. The unusual idea struck the duo while they were considering how they could use ingredients associated with their trade to create a distinctive representation of Ganpati Bappa.

The idea may have sounded simple, but executing it was not. Panipuris are light, brittle and easily affected by moisture. The brothers spent about six months discussing the design and studying how the puris could be arranged without compromising the shape and stability of the idol.

Work on the installation began two months ago. "Bamboo and paper were used to build its supporting framework. The panipuris were then placed individually across the structure until the 13-foot figure of Ganpati took shape," explains Rupesh.

The large idol has been created only as an artistic display. A smaller Ganpati idol has been installed beside it for worship and darshan. Devotees can therefore offer prayers at the smaller idol while just viewing and appreciating the panipuri creation nearby.

Dinesh says, "Keeping the installation intact is now a round-the-clock responsibility. Since humidity can soften the puris, while dust, rain or accidental contact can damage them. Two artisans remain stationed at the site to monitor the idol and attend to any problem. Additional precautions have also been taken to protect it from Pune’s unpredictable monsoon weather."