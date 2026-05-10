ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mother’s Day 2026: Punjab Athlete Neeti Bansal Gets Candid About Her Journey Of Struggles And Achievements

In the year 2015, she suffered a spinal injury, after which the doctor advised her to take up cycling. After that, she made cycling her passion. In 2016, she made a turnaround, recovering from the spinal injury and also participating in competitions.

Neeti has several feats to her credit. Apart from a successful career, she got married at the age of 22 and has been fulfilling all family duties.

On Mother’s Day today, Neeti, who has received the title of “Iron Man of Punjab”, shared the feats of her life and the difficulties that she faced after spinal injury and the determination never to look back. She is not only a sportswoman, but also performs business responsibilities along with managing her family.

Ludhiana: Neeti Bansal (49), an athlete of Ludhiana, Punjab has had her share of struggles and achievements in registering several records in the sports arena.

She has won many medals by taking part in both national and international competitions. To her, this was no mean feat, and Neeti takes pride in being the first woman from Punjab to rise so high in spite of injury.

According to her, she had to follow a proper regimen, first cycling for several kilometres, then practising swimming, and running for hours.

Story of the struggle of a woman athelete, Neeti Bansal (Special Arrangement)

She defeated not only women from the country but also from abroad. Neeti has also started her own business making healthy gummies, which are prepared with various herbs. After a few days, she will launch the product. She said that all her achievements would not have been possible without the support of her family.

“Becoming a mother is not a weakness but a strength,” said Neeti. “Becoming a mother is always seen as an obstacle or weakness in our society, but this is not a weakness of a woman; it is not a hindrance but a strength, it is a new beginning.”

While she is proud of being a mother of two children, she said that she has seen many challenges in her life. However, when it comes to bringing medals and fulfilling family responsibilities, she said that taking care of children is a more difficult task than winning games.

Story of the struggle of a woman athlete, Neeti Bansal (Special Arrangement)

“On Mother's Day, I would like to tell our women that any work can be started at any time. One should not think about the time that has passed, but it is important to emphasise how to make the most of the time that is left,” she said.