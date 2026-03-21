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Story Of Sparrows: How Odisha's Ganjam Is Leading Population Revival Through Community Conservation Efforts

Story Of Sparrows: How Odisha's Ganjam Is Leading Population Revival Through Community Conservation Efforts ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: Even as the World Sparrow Day was celebrated on March 20 with experts raising concerns about decline in the bird numbers, it came as a heartening news that a community-led initiative in Odisha’s Ganjam district is reporting measurable gains in sparrow conservation.

Over the decades, habitat loss, changing construction patterns, pollution, excessive use of chemical fertilisers and rising urban noise have driven the birds away contrary to the earlier days when sparrows were commonly found in homes and farmlands. Experts also point to factors like vehicular emissions and radiation from mobile towers as possible contributors.

Story Of Sparrows: How Odisha's Ganjam Is Leading Population Revival Through Community Conservation Efforts (ETV Bharat)

However, Ganjam has proved a harbinger of hope where volunteers have been working across both urban and rural pockets to revive sparrow population. Conservation activities are currently underway in more than 36 locations in the district.

According to local estimates, sparrow numbers in these areas have increased from around 500 in 2014 to about 5,000 at present.

Story Of Sparrows: How Odisha's Ganjam Is Leading Population Revival Through Community Conservation Efforts (ETV Bharat)

The initiative began in 2011, when a group of youth formed the Regional Development Council in Gunthabandh village on the outskirts of Berhampur with the objective of creating artificial habitats to compensate for the loss of natural nesting spaces.

“We started by placing artificial nests in houses and ensured that they get food and water. Over time, villagers joined in and the numbers began to increase,” said council president Sagar Kumar Patra.