Story Of Sparrows: How Odisha's Ganjam Is Leading Population Revival Through Community Conservation Efforts
Sustained grassroots action, artificial nesting and community participation have proved how local interventions can deliver measurable ecological recovery. A report by Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Berhampur: Even as the World Sparrow Day was celebrated on March 20 with experts raising concerns about decline in the bird numbers, it came as a heartening news that a community-led initiative in Odisha’s Ganjam district is reporting measurable gains in sparrow conservation.
Over the decades, habitat loss, changing construction patterns, pollution, excessive use of chemical fertilisers and rising urban noise have driven the birds away contrary to the earlier days when sparrows were commonly found in homes and farmlands. Experts also point to factors like vehicular emissions and radiation from mobile towers as possible contributors.
However, Ganjam has proved a harbinger of hope where volunteers have been working across both urban and rural pockets to revive sparrow population. Conservation activities are currently underway in more than 36 locations in the district.
According to local estimates, sparrow numbers in these areas have increased from around 500 in 2014 to about 5,000 at present.
The initiative began in 2011, when a group of youth formed the Regional Development Council in Gunthabandh village on the outskirts of Berhampur with the objective of creating artificial habitats to compensate for the loss of natural nesting spaces.
“We started by placing artificial nests in houses and ensured that they get food and water. Over time, villagers joined in and the numbers began to increase,” said council president Sagar Kumar Patra.
The model was later expanded to multiple villages, targeting areas where sparrows were still occasionally spotted. Artificial nests, feeding points and water sources were installed to support breeding and survival.
The initiative has now spread beyond the district to areas in Gajapati and Jagatsinghpur, with growing public participation.
“Earlier, people were not very responsive. They used to think they have no role in conservation. Now, many are approaching us to introduce sparrows in their localities,” Patra said, adding that in some areas, sparrow numbers have increased from single digits to several hundred.
Another conservationist, Rabindranath Sahu from Patubandh village has been working on sparrow protection since 2007. His efforts include building eco-friendly nests and installing them across coastal belts, including Gopalpur. He says more than 2,000 artificial nests have been set up across multiple districts, contributing to a steady increase in sparrow sightings.
"A greater recognition of the bird is the need of the hour. It is time the sparrow is accorded the state bird status to strengthen conservation focus," he advocates.
While community-led efforts are showing results, experts stress the need for institutional backing. Despite being listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, sparrow conservation lacks a dedicated, large-scale government programme.
Local residents and educators feel awareness is improving, especially among students, but broader policy-level intervention is the need of the hour. It could significantly scale up the impact, they advised.
Often referred to as a 'friend of farmers' in many cultures, sparrows play a key role in controlling insects that damage crops. Historically, they are also associated with the culture of the regions.
It is time conservation efforts continue not only in Ganjam but also in other places with the focus on sustaining and expanding these gains, before the bird disappears again from everyday life.