Story Of Bawan Buti, Pattharkatti And Pidiya Painting: Bihar's Treasured Crafts Honored With GI Tags
Bihar’s ancient Bawan Buti weaving, Pattharkatti stone craft, and Pidiya folk painting receive GI tags, boosting global recognition and empowering local artisans and economies.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 14, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Patna: The ancient and intricate ‘Bawan Buti’ style of handloom weaving, said to have existed since the time of Lord Buddha; the centuries-old Pidiya folk painting depicting scenes of daily life; and the stone art of Pattharkatti in Bihar have received GI (Geographical Indication) tags.
The achievement triggered exhilaration among the artisans and artists regarding the opening of immense trade possibilities for their products at a global level while maintaining their purity and sanctity.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed happiness on the GI tags for three traditions of Bihar. He asserted on Sunday that the state government was determined to conserve and promote its traditional industries, handicrafts, handlooms and folk arts.
Choudhary also congratulated the artists, weavers, artisans and institutions connected to the three new GI Tag crafts and said the achievement would bring new recognition to the state’s rich cultural tradition, art, skills and rural talent at the international level. “The special products related to Bawan Buti, Pidiya Painting, and Pattharkatti will now get legal protection and fresh laurels across the globe,” he said.
The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), concerned departments, producer groups, artisan associations, and all stakeholders regarding the GI tag.
“We must commend the artists, weavers and women who kept these art traditions alive generation upon generation. The GI Tag will help in the marketing, branding and export of their produce, create new employment opportunities, and strengthen the rural economy,” Samrat said.
Bawan Buti tradition
Located primarily at Basawan Bigha and its surroundings in Nalanda District, the ancient and intricate handloom weaving style is marked by ‘Bawan Buti', or 52 motifs woven into cloth.
The motifs used in weaving are related to Buddhist symbols like the Bodhi Tree (the tree under which Siddharth Gautam achieved enlightenment to become the Buddha or ‘The Enlightened One’), peepal leaves, lotus, fish, wheel, bullock, conch, bouquet and others.
It is a highly labour-intensive weaving process. The motifs are repetitively inserted manually with extra yarns on the loom, requiring immense coordination and skill. The finished handmade product is always an example of artistic perfection.
The ancient art form survived through the ages due to the patronage of kings, zamindars, and rich traders but bore the brunt of machine-based factory production in modern times. India’s first president, Dr Rajendra Prasad, was a connoisseur and used ‘Bawan Buti’ curtains at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to highlight their beauty and exquisiteness.
Only a few families are now engaged in this ancient handloom art form at Basawan Bigha. They primarily make sarees, bedsheets, pillow covers, durries, and curtains. Weaver and Padma Shri awardee Kapil Deo Prasad is credited with conserving the weaving style and making it famous at national and international forums. His son Suraj Deo and daughter-in-law Neelu Kumari are continuing the legacy.
“The demand for Bawan Buti silk and cotton sarees and other products is increasing across the country. The GI tag will further increase demand and expand its trade. The weavers engaged in making it will get better remuneration for their hard work. This will attract the youths towards this tradition and help keep it alive and robust,” Suraj told ETV Bharat.
Pattharkatti craft and its village
Located around 125 km south of the state capital, Pattharkatti in Gaya district is a village of stone sculptors nestled among black granite hills. The name, which means ‘stone cutting', has also become synonymous with the stone craft prevalent there.
Though the stone sculpting tradition in Bihar dates back to the pre-Mauryan and Mauryan eras, Pattharkatti came to prominence when the Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar (1725–1795) of Indore decided to reconstruct the famous Vishnupad Temple at Gaya.
She brought around 900 Gour Brahmin artisans from Rajasthan for the purpose. They camped at Patharkatti, around 35km from Gaya, in the vicinity of the hills of black granite rocks that were found suitable for the temple. The stones were carved according to the temple’s design, taken to Gaya and assembled to form its structure in 1787 without the use of any mortar.
A large number of the artisans decided to settle down at Patharkatti. They also trained people from the surrounding villages like Khukhari, Deay and others, and the area became a hub of stone craft.
Once upon a time, traders from all over the country would come here to buy stone statuettes and idols, especially of Lord Buddha and Hindu gods and goddesses; grinding bowls; pestles; glasses; bowls; plates; and coasters crafted by the sculptors.
However, the trade took a hit from 1990 onwards, though the state government has been trying to revive it in recent years. It is also trying to modernise and assimilate with the modern times and demands.
“Our black stone craft was known within the country only till now, but with the GI tag, it will now become famous across the globe. Once the world sees our products, the demand for them will increase manifold. The GI tag is a result of collective and collaborative efforts by our people and various government agencies,” Rabindra Nath Gour, the most well-known sculptor of Pattharkatti, told ETV Bharat.
Centuries-old Pidiya painting
Prevalent in the Bhojpur district of the state, Pidiya (or Pidia) painting is a centuries-old folk painting and mural style that portrays natural surroundings and scenes from everyday rural life.
It showcases elements of nature, including ponds, lotus flowers, snakes, birds, jungles, domestic animals, and the rhythm of village life, including farmers sowing or harvesting crops, villagers returning home, and rural fairs.
The art form is prominently displayed during the Pidiya festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The sisters fast and make paintings and murals on walls with natural and organic substances.
More about a GI Tag
According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or reputations that are due to it.
In other words, a GI tag is an intellectual property certification granted to products that originate from a specific region. It is deemed to guarantee that the item possesses unique qualities, traditional manufacturing methods, or a reputation essentially attributable to its geographic origin.
GI tags matter in today’s world because they ensure the authenticity of products, provide economic support to rural, indigenous communities by protecting their traditional knowledge systems, and enhance the market value of their goods. The registered users are granted the exclusive rights to use the GI.
At least 17 products, including agricultural, food, and traditional handicrafts from Bihar, have been awarded a GI tag. These include Mithila makhana, Marcha rice, Shahi litchi, Jardalu mango, Katarni rice, Magahi paan (betel leaves), Silao Khaja, Bawan Buti, Pattharkatti, Pidiya painting, Bhagalpuri silk, Madhubani painting, Sujini embroidery, appliqué (Khatwa) work, Sikki grass craft, Tikuli art, and Manjusha art.
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