ETV Bharat / offbeat

Story Of Bawan Buti, Pattharkatti And Pidiya Painting: Bihar's Treasured Crafts Honored With GI Tags

Patna: The ancient and intricate ‘Bawan Buti’ style of handloom weaving, said to have existed since the time of Lord Buddha; the centuries-old Pidiya folk painting depicting scenes of daily life; and the stone art of Pattharkatti in Bihar have received GI (Geographical Indication) tags.

The achievement triggered exhilaration among the artisans and artists regarding the opening of immense trade possibilities for their products at a global level while maintaining their purity and sanctity.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed happiness on the GI tags for three traditions of Bihar. He asserted on Sunday that the state government was determined to conserve and promote its traditional industries, handicrafts, handlooms and folk arts.

A view of Pattharkatti village in Gaya district of Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

Choudhary also congratulated the artists, weavers, artisans and institutions connected to the three new GI Tag crafts and said the achievement would bring new recognition to the state’s rich cultural tradition, art, skills and rural talent at the international level. “The special products related to Bawan Buti, Pidiya Painting, and Pattharkatti will now get legal protection and fresh laurels across the globe,” he said.

The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), concerned departments, producer groups, artisan associations, and all stakeholders regarding the GI tag.

“We must commend the artists, weavers and women who kept these art traditions alive generation upon generation. The GI Tag will help in the marketing, branding and export of their produce, create new employment opportunities, and strengthen the rural economy,” Samrat said.

Bawan Buti tradition

Located primarily at Basawan Bigha and its surroundings in Nalanda District, the ancient and intricate handloom weaving style is marked by ‘Bawan Buti', or 52 motifs woven into cloth.

The motifs used in weaving are related to Buddhist symbols like the Bodhi Tree (the tree under which Siddharth Gautam achieved enlightenment to become the Buddha or ‘The Enlightened One’), peepal leaves, lotus, fish, wheel, bullock, conch, bouquet and others.

Bawan Buti Sarees (ETV Bharat)

It is a highly labour-intensive weaving process. The motifs are repetitively inserted manually with extra yarns on the loom, requiring immense coordination and skill. The finished handmade product is always an example of artistic perfection.

The ancient art form survived through the ages due to the patronage of kings, zamindars, and rich traders but bore the brunt of machine-based factory production in modern times. India’s first president, Dr Rajendra Prasad, was a connoisseur and used ‘Bawan Buti’ curtains at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to highlight their beauty and exquisiteness.

Only a few families are now engaged in this ancient handloom art form at Basawan Bigha. They primarily make sarees, bedsheets, pillow covers, durries, and curtains. Weaver and Padma Shri awardee Kapil Deo Prasad is credited with conserving the weaving style and making it famous at national and international forums. His son Suraj Deo and daughter-in-law Neelu Kumari are continuing the legacy.

“The demand for Bawan Buti silk and cotton sarees and other products is increasing across the country. The GI tag will further increase demand and expand its trade. The weavers engaged in making it will get better remuneration for their hard work. This will attract the youths towards this tradition and help keep it alive and robust,” Suraj told ETV Bharat.