ETV Bharat / offbeat

Even Stones Have Names In This Gaya Village

Gaya: Human beings are known to give names to their pets and other favourite things. But there is a village in Gaya where even stones are called by names given to them. Dema village has this unique tradition, and one can come across stones and rocks being addressed by names by the villagers.

Here, the stones are called by names like Elephant Stone, Buffalo Stone, Horse Stone, Bumblebee Stone and Miracle Stone. The villagers say this tradition is not new and has been going on for hundreds of years. They recognise and call these stones by their names.

The Niranjana River, which flows through Dema, has stones on its banks and in its bed that have names and stories attached to them. These stories have been passed on from generation to generation. When the villagers travel along the riverbank or in the close vicinity of the river, they use the names of these stones as signals for the others around them. Village elders say that the names of these stones aren't just for identification, but they also serve as natural signals and warnings.

One of the elders, Suraj Prasad, explained, “The most famous of the stones is the Hathiya Pathar (Elephant Stone), which stands approximately six feet tall and resembles an elephant."

"The villagers use this stone to gauge the river's water level. When the river's water rises to the level that the stone is no longer visible, the villagers understand that crossing the river has become dangerous," he shared.

Similarly, the Buffalo Stone signals a flood. It is located on the edge of the village. According to the villagers, when river water touches or covers the Buffalo Stone, it is a signal that floodwaters may soon spread through Dema and the surrounding areas. In such circumstances, the villagers get alerted in advance.