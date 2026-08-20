ETV Bharat / offbeat

Stepping Beyond Dreams: Mayurbhanj's Shyam Tudu Gets A First-Hand Look At India's Space Programme

Bhubaneswar: A close look at rockets, satellites and mission control might have persuaded many young visitors to dream of becoming space scientists. For Shyam Charan Tudu, however, the experience meant a step closer to a very different ambition. The Class 10 student from Mayurbhanj in Odisha still wants to become a doctor and serve people who cannot afford medical care.

That grounded dream acquired a touch of the extraordinary when Shyam travelled from Bahalda, a small town with limited facilities, to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, one of the nerve centres of India’s space programme. A student of Eklavya Model Residential School in Bahalda, Shyam was selected for YUVIKA 2026, the national Young Scientist Programme organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation. The 10-day programme gave him an opportunity to move beyond classroom lessons and see how India’s space missions are planned and executed.

It was the first time Shyam had travelled so far from home and visited another state. Excitement apart, uncertainty took a major share of his thought process as he entered an unfamiliar environment and met students from different parts of the country.

“I was very nervous initially. It is difficult for students from the Santali community to reach a place like this, but with everyone’s support and blessings, I had the privilege of visiting ISRO,” he said.

The nervousness gradually faded as Shyam began interacting with the other participants. Working together on different activities, attending classes and exchanging experiences helped the students overcome their initial hesitation and become part of the journey.

For four to six hours each day, they attended lectures, underwent tests and participated in practical sessions. Shyam learnt how satellites are controlled, how ground centres operate and how rockets are prepared for missions.

The experience also took him to places he had previously encountered only through books and images. He visited the mission control room, ground centre and the two launch pads at Sriharikota, besides learning about rockets and the equipment used in space missions.

“There is a vast difference between reading about these things in a classroom and going there to see them with your own eyes,” Shyam said.