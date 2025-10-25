ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sriram Saritha's Mahila Shakti: Journey From A Tailor To A Business Leader

A stitch in time: how Sriram Saritha built a thriving uniform business.

Mahila Shakti tailoring unit initiated by Sriram Saritha
Mahila Shakti tailoring unit initiated by Sriram Saritha
ETV Bharat English Team

October 25, 2025

Nirmal: In Dilawarpur mandal, Sriram Saritha's journey from a skilled tailor to a successful businesswoman showcases the power of women's entrepreneurship and effective micro-lending schemes. Through StreeNidhi loans, Saritha has built a flourishing uniform-making unit, Mahila Shakti.

Her enterprise has also become a significant local employer.

Saritha's story began 13 years ago, as she drew inspiration from her husband, Sriram Srinivas, a veteran of the garment industry. After gaining her own tailoring expertise, she was encouraged by the Rural Development Department to expand her operation. With a loan of Rs. 8 lakhs from StreeNidhi and a further Rs. 2 lakhs of her own capital, she invested in advanced sewing and cutting machines.

A year ago, Saritha established her specialized uniform tailoring centre, Mahila Shakti, at Idgam Chowrasta in Nirmal. Her dedication and exceptional work quickly earned her recognition.

Mahila Shakti made a stellar debut at the start of the 2025–26 academic year, when Saritha delivered over 1,600 sets of uniforms for government school students, meeting a tight deadline.

Her work earned high praise from Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, DRDO Vijayalakshmi, and education officials.

Impressed with her team's efficiency, the authorities also entrusted Saritha with sewing 16,248 pairs of uniforms, priced at Rs. 340 each, for the students of Basara RGUKT. This substantial order resulted in a massive boost to her income.

The success of Mahila Shakti has not gone unnoticed. Many private schools and corporations in the Adilabad and Nirmal districts have also placed orders with Saritha's unit, ensuring a growing customer base.

In addition to her husband's crucial support, Saritha has created job opportunities for 22 other people in her unit, highlighting her role as a community leader and successful woman entrepreneur.

Currently, Mahila Shakti is in the final stages of completing a second order of uniforms, continuing its tradition of high-quality work. Saritha's success story embodies several factors, including willpower and determination, focused training, roping in local skilled hands and securing government support in fostering the growth of her tailoring unit.

