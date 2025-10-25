ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sriram Saritha's Mahila Shakti: Journey From A Tailor To A Business Leader

Nirmal: In Dilawarpur mandal, Sriram Saritha's journey from a skilled tailor to a successful businesswoman showcases the power of women's entrepreneurship and effective micro-lending schemes. Through StreeNidhi loans, Saritha has built a flourishing uniform-making unit, Mahila Shakti.

Her enterprise has also become a significant local employer.

Saritha's story began 13 years ago, as she drew inspiration from her husband, Sriram Srinivas, a veteran of the garment industry. After gaining her own tailoring expertise, she was encouraged by the Rural Development Department to expand her operation. With a loan of Rs. 8 lakhs from StreeNidhi and a further Rs. 2 lakhs of her own capital, she invested in advanced sewing and cutting machines.

A year ago, Saritha established her specialized uniform tailoring centre, Mahila Shakti, at Idgam Chowrasta in Nirmal. Her dedication and exceptional work quickly earned her recognition.

Mahila Shakti made a stellar debut at the start of the 2025–26 academic year, when Saritha delivered over 1,600 sets of uniforms for government school students, meeting a tight deadline.