Puri's Speed Painter Ayush Mohapatra Completes Inverted Portrait Of Lord Jagannath In 8 Minutes
The painting depicts the divine form of Lord Jagannath, the spirit of Rath Yatra, and a beautiful glimpse of Odisha's rich cultural tradition.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Puri: On the occasion of the holy Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra — which is scheduled to begin in Puri later today with the drawing of giant chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple — a young speed painter from Puri, Ayush Mohapatra, mesmerised everyone by using his unique "inverted" speed painting technique to paint a magnificent picture of Lord Shri Jagannath in just eight minutes using just his two hands.
The painting was done to the tune of hymns to Lord Shri Jagannath. The picture, which was painted upside down on the 5 ft tall canvas before being reversed for display, depicts the divine form of the Lord, the spirit of the Rath Yatra, and a beautiful glimpse of the rich cultural tradition of Odisha.
According to Mohapatra, this painting was not just a work of art, but the true expression of his devotion offered at the feet of Lord Jagannath. "My goal is to convey our culture, tradition and human values to the new generation through art," he said.
Mohapatra is an internationally renowned inverted speed painter. He has carved an identity for himself at the national and international levels by creating magnificent pictures with both hands in a very short time. He is using art as a powerful medium for social awareness, cultural propagation and to inspire the youth.
Mohapatra's journey began during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sitting at home, he began experimenting with speed painting. With no access to professional tools or mentors, he trained himself to paint upside-down, using both hands, completing large canvases in a few minutes.
Soon, he turned his art into a performance, with a live audience watching him in the process of producing a painting. Over the past five years, he has become India's face at several international contests, winning plaudits both at home and abroad.
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