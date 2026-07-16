ETV Bharat / offbeat

Puri's Speed Painter Ayush Mohapatra Completes Inverted Portrait Of Lord Jagannath In 8 Minutes

Puri: On the occasion of the holy Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra — which is scheduled to begin in Puri later today with the drawing of giant chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple — a young speed painter from Puri, Ayush Mohapatra, mesmerised everyone by using his unique "inverted" speed painting technique to paint a magnificent picture of Lord Shri Jagannath in just eight minutes using just his two hands.

The painting was done to the tune of hymns to Lord Shri Jagannath. The picture, which was painted upside down on the 5 ft tall canvas before being reversed for display, depicts the divine form of the Lord, the spirit of the Rath Yatra, and a beautiful glimpse of the rich cultural tradition of Odisha.

According to Mohapatra, this painting was not just a work of art, but the true expression of his devotion offered at the feet of Lord Jagannath. "My goal is to convey our culture, tradition and human values ​​to the new generation through art," he said.