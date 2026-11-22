ETV Bharat / offbeat

Spectacular But Squawky, Starlings Get Icy Welcome In Rome

Starlings fly south each winter to Rome, where they roost in trees at night. ( AFP )

Rome: All roads lead to Rome, including for raucous starlings whose noisy, messy habits have left residents of the capital determined to send them flying. Known for their spectacular aerial displays, a behaviour known as murmuration, and for their exceptional vocal mimicry, starlings migrate in the millions to Italy from northern Europe in winter in search of warmth.

For years, the city has tried in vain to chase the unwelcome visitors from the trees in busy areas where they rest to build up strength before the breeding season. A three-day experiment this week in a northeast Roman neighbourhood may have worked, with shopkeepers and citizens blaring an ear-shattering noise simulating a starling distress call from their windows, in the hope it would deter them from settling in.

"It's nature. They're birds flying in trees, so I don't think we can claim the right to get rid of them," Matteo Zocchi, the councillor charged with environmental issues for Rome's third administrative borough, told AFP.

Zocchi said officials were realistic about what could be done about the "hundreds of thousands" of starlings in his neighbourhood, with the goal being just to "push them away a bit to give this area some breathing space". "The problem has been huge because we've had to clean the streets constantly," he said.

Mesmerising in the air but disruptively loud at bedtime, the social, polka-dotted birds swoop down from the sky at dusk to roost in leafy trees, their cacophonous chatter impossible to ignore.

- Beware Geronimo -

When the birds fly off at dawn to feed in open fields, pavements and cars are covered by slippery guano, an unpleasant by-product of their visit. Some residents and shoppers on Rome's hard-hit Viale Jonio have taken to using umbrellas as protection.

Roberto Benenato, 29, who works at a pastry shop underneath the avenue's line of plane trees, said it's been impossible to park on the street for fear of returning to a guano-covered vehicle.

"But the worst thing... is really the horrible stench of guano we've had these past weeks. It would get right up your nose, into your head. You couldn't breathe properly. Really unpleasant, let's say," he said.

Timing is everything when it comes to disrupting the starlings. Once snug on their branches to rest overnight, the birds don't budge -- meaning that the moment to dissuade them from settling in is immediately after arrival.

In the past, city officials used just the distress call to ward off the starlings. But given the perceived increase in their numbers this year, they chose a multi-pronged effort, including lights from lasers directed into the trees.